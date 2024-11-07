https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/australian-govt-to-ban-teens-under-16-from-using-social-media---prime-minister-1120803437.html
Australian Gov't to Ban Teens Under 16 From Using Social Media - Prime Minister
The Australian government plans to ban teenagers under 16 from using social media, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday.
In September, the prime minister said that the Australian government will pass a law before the end of the year setting a minimum age limit for use of social media to reduce its negative impact on children and teenagers. At that time, the government was choosing between 14 and 16 years.
"Social media is doing harm to our kids, and I am calling time on it... I want Australian parents and families to know that the government has your back... The government's proposed age is 16. That decision was made in the Cabinet on Monday, and that proposal will go to the National Cabinet meeting that I am convening... tomorrow morning," Albanese said.
If the proposal is approved, it will be made law and will enter into effect 12 months after the approval, the prime minister said, adding that there will be no fines for violations. He also said that a specially appointed safety commissioner will overview the law's implementation.
"The owners will be on social media platforms to demonstrate that they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access [by those below 16]," Albanese continued.
In September, the prime minister said that the Australian government will pass a law before the end of the year setting a minimum age limit for use of social media
to reduce its negative impact on children and teenagers. At that time, the government was choosing between 14 and 16 years.