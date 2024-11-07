https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/biden-assures-nation-of-orderly-transition-as-trump-wins-2024-election-1120810475.html
Biden Vows Peaceful Transfer of Power Following Trump’s 2024 Election Victory
Incumbent President Joe Biden in his address to the nation after the 2024 election said that he had assured President-elect Donald Trump of a peaceful transition of power.
"Yesterday, I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory, and I assured him that I'd direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That's what the American people deserve," Biden said on Thursday.A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters.
"Yesterday, I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory, and I assured him that I’d direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s what the American people deserve," Biden said on Thursday.
"I know for some people it is a time for victory, to state the obvious. For others, it’s a time of loss," Biden added. "Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other, we accept the choice the country made."
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters.