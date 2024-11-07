International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/finnish-president-confident-that-under-trump-russia-ukraine-talks-will-move-to-new-stage-1120803691.html
Finnish President Confident That Under Trump, Russia-Ukraine Talks Will Move to New Stage
Finnish President Confident That Under Trump, Russia-Ukraine Talks Will Move to New Stage
Sputnik International
Finnish President Alexander Stubb said he is confident that US President-elect Donald Trump will facilitate a new stage of talks between Russia and Ukraine.
2024-11-07T09:24+0000
2024-11-07T09:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
kamala harris
russia
ukraine
democratic party
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101462/97/1014629782_0:169:2953:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_2e970349528434a89b1f0ea2e43530e4.jpg
"I am confident that peace talks will now move to a new stage," Stubb said at a press conference after the US presidential election. The event was broadcast by Finnish media. Stubb also suggested waiting for a specific plan from the new US administration. The plan, he said, should respect Ukraine's sovereignty. The US presidential election took place on Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris represented the Democratic Party, while Trump ran for the Republican Party. Despite expectations of a lengthy and arduous contest, Trump was declared the projected winner by race callers and networks on Wednesday at approximately 2 a.m. Washington time (7:00 a.m. GMT). According to projections, he secured victory in all swing states. Trump declared his victory during an election watch party in Florida. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/trump-considering-helping-ukraine-in-return-for-its-temporary-refusal-to-join-nato--reports-1120802942.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101462/97/1014629782_145:0:2809:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_45cc22de3fe6a16242707799dc466882.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
finnish president alexander stubb, donald trump, talks between russia and ukraine
finnish president alexander stubb, donald trump, talks between russia and ukraine

Finnish President Confident That Under Trump, Russia-Ukraine Talks Will Move to New Stage

09:24 GMT 07.11.2024
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant, PoolFinland's Prime Minister Alexander Stubb speaks to the media during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron inside 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014
Finland's Prime Minister Alexander Stubb speaks to the media during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron inside 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2024
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant, Pool
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finnish President Alexander Stubb said he is confident that US President-elect Donald Trump will facilitate a new stage of talks between Russia and Ukraine.
"I am confident that peace talks will now move to a new stage," Stubb said at a press conference after the US presidential election.
The event was broadcast by Finnish media.
Stubb also suggested waiting for a specific plan from the new US administration.
The plan, he said, should respect Ukraine's sovereignty.
The US presidential election took place on Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris represented the Democratic Party, while Trump ran for the Republican Party. Despite expectations of a lengthy and arduous contest, Trump was declared the projected winner by race callers and networks on Wednesday at approximately 2 a.m. Washington time (7:00 a.m. GMT). According to projections, he secured victory in all swing states. Trump declared his victory during an election watch party in Florida.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2024
World
Trump Considering Helping Ukraine in Return for Its Temporary Refusal to Join NATO – Reports
09:05 GMT
Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала