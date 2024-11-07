https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/finnish-president-confident-that-under-trump-russia-ukraine-talks-will-move-to-new-stage-1120803691.html

Finnish President Confident That Under Trump, Russia-Ukraine Talks Will Move to New Stage

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said he is confident that US President-elect Donald Trump will facilitate a new stage of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"I am confident that peace talks will now move to a new stage," Stubb said at a press conference after the US presidential election. The event was broadcast by Finnish media. Stubb also suggested waiting for a specific plan from the new US administration. The plan, he said, should respect Ukraine's sovereignty. The US presidential election took place on Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris represented the Democratic Party, while Trump ran for the Republican Party. Despite expectations of a lengthy and arduous contest, Trump was declared the projected winner by race callers and networks on Wednesday at approximately 2 a.m. Washington time (7:00 a.m. GMT). According to projections, he secured victory in all swing states. Trump declared his victory during an election watch party in Florida. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.

