https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/houthis-urge-trump-to-make-american-economy-great-again-by-ending-gaza-war-1120812236.html

Houthis Urge Trump to Make American Economy Great Again by Ending Gaza War

Houthis Urge Trump to Make American Economy Great Again by Ending Gaza War

Sputnik International

The United States has spent over $5 billion on its ramped up footprint in the Middle East since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, including $2.5 billion on its campaign battling the Houthis and bombing Yemen. The Yemeni militia have offered President-Elect Trump a way out.

2024-11-07T19:33+0000

2024-11-07T19:33+0000

2024-11-07T19:46+0000

world

donald trump

us

yemen

israel

houthi

houthis

ansar allah

red sea crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120321088_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc4c7ca5ad914ba399efdea48801d066.jpg

Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) militia do not expect Donald Trump to "fulfill his commitment to Arab voters and supporters of Gaza" to stop the conflict there, but say the US would stand to gain economically by doing so."America is paying an economic and military price because of its support for the aggression on Gaza and also because of its aggression on Yemen in service of Israel," a Houthi source told Newsweek on Wednesday."The question remains: Will Trump continue with the same policy and will the American aggression against Yemen continue? If it continues, the American economy will suffer more losses," the source warned.The Houthis began a self-proclaimed partial blockade of the Red and Arabian Seas in November 2023 in response to Israel's ground invasion of Gaza, seizing an Israeli-owned merchant vessel and firing hundreds of drones and missiles at passing commercial ships and US and British warships deployed to the region to try to break through the blockade. The US has so far failed to "degrade" Houthi capabilities to stop the militia, with the group only increasing its capabilities to include the firing of long-range UAVs and missiles toward Israel, and vowing to continue its campaign until aggression against Gaza and Lebanon stops.Trump, whose administration branded the Houthis a "terrorist organization" in January 2021 on the eve of his departure from the White House, has largely avoided mentioning the Yemeni militia in his 2024 bid for the White House, but did slam the Biden administration this past January over the US-led campaign of airstrikes launched against Yemen.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/unable-to-wrest-control-of-red-sea-from-houthis-us-and-uk-launch-fresh-strikes-on-key-yemeni-port-1120740607.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/trumps-election-win-how-will-it-change-the-world-1120758368.html

yemen

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will trump stop middle east war, what do houthis think about trump, what have houthis said about trump, what does trump think of houthis