International
LIVE: Putin Participates in Plenary Session of the 2024 Valdai Discussion Club
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/houthis-urge-trump-to-make-american-economy-great-again-by-ending-gaza-war-1120812236.html
Houthis Urge Trump to Make American Economy Great Again by Ending Gaza War
Houthis Urge Trump to Make American Economy Great Again by Ending Gaza War
Sputnik International
The United States has spent over $5 billion on its ramped up footprint in the Middle East since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, including $2.5 billion on its campaign battling the Houthis and bombing Yemen. The Yemeni militia have offered President-Elect Trump a way out.
2024-11-07T19:33+0000
2024-11-07T19:46+0000
world
donald trump
us
yemen
israel
houthi
houthis
ansar allah
red sea crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120321088_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc4c7ca5ad914ba399efdea48801d066.jpg
Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) militia do not expect Donald Trump to "fulfill his commitment to Arab voters and supporters of Gaza" to stop the conflict there, but say the US would stand to gain economically by doing so."America is paying an economic and military price because of its support for the aggression on Gaza and also because of its aggression on Yemen in service of Israel," a Houthi source told Newsweek on Wednesday."The question remains: Will Trump continue with the same policy and will the American aggression against Yemen continue? If it continues, the American economy will suffer more losses," the source warned.The Houthis began a self-proclaimed partial blockade of the Red and Arabian Seas in November 2023 in response to Israel's ground invasion of Gaza, seizing an Israeli-owned merchant vessel and firing hundreds of drones and missiles at passing commercial ships and US and British warships deployed to the region to try to break through the blockade. The US has so far failed to "degrade" Houthi capabilities to stop the militia, with the group only increasing its capabilities to include the firing of long-range UAVs and missiles toward Israel, and vowing to continue its campaign until aggression against Gaza and Lebanon stops.Trump, whose administration branded the Houthis a "terrorist organization" in January 2021 on the eve of his departure from the White House, has largely avoided mentioning the Yemeni militia in his 2024 bid for the White House, but did slam the Biden administration this past January over the US-led campaign of airstrikes launched against Yemen.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/unable-to-wrest-control-of-red-sea-from-houthis-us-and-uk-launch-fresh-strikes-on-key-yemeni-port-1120740607.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/trumps-election-win-how-will-it-change-the-world-1120758368.html
yemen
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120321088_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25b7ecf8664c284b67efe9b1ad728aab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
will trump stop middle east war, what do houthis think about trump, what have houthis said about trump, what does trump think of houthis
will trump stop middle east war, what do houthis think about trump, what have houthis said about trump, what does trump think of houthis

Houthis Urge Trump to Make American Economy Great Again by Ending Gaza War

19:33 GMT 07.11.2024 (Updated: 19:46 GMT 07.11.2024)
© AP Photo / Hani MohammedA supporter of Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels, wears a bandana with with an Arabic inscription that reads, "at your service [Imam] Hussein," as he attends festivities marking the holy day of Ashoura, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
A supporter of Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels, wears a bandana with with an Arabic inscription that reads, at your service [Imam] Hussein, as he attends festivities marking the holy day of Ashoura, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2024
© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The United States has spent over $5 billion on its ramped up footprint in the Middle East since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, including $2.5 billion on its campaign battling the Houthis and bombing Yemen. The Yemeni militia have offered President-Elect Trump a way out.
Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) militia do not expect Donald Trump to "fulfill his commitment to Arab voters and supporters of Gaza" to stop the conflict there, but say the US would stand to gain economically by doing so.
"America is paying an economic and military price because of its support for the aggression on Gaza and also because of its aggression on Yemen in service of Israel," a Houthi source told Newsweek on Wednesday.
"Because we prevent American ships from crossing the seas adjacent to Yemen in response to the American aggression on our country...this makes the American citizen bear the high prices and all because of the American administration's policy towards our country in service of Israel," the source added.
"The question remains: Will Trump continue with the same policy and will the American aggression against Yemen continue? If it continues, the American economy will suffer more losses," the source warned.
A crew member signals as a pilot prepares to launch an F/A-18 fighter jet on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. 2019 file photo. The Lincoln is currently deployed in the Red Sea to assist in the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian campaign against Yemen's Houthi militia - who have enforced a partial blockade of the Red Sea to Israeli-linked and allied merchant shipping. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2024
World
Unable to Wrest Control of Red Sea From Houthis, US and UK Launch Fresh Strikes on Key Yemeni Port
31 October, 17:56 GMT
The Houthis began a self-proclaimed partial blockade of the Red and Arabian Seas in November 2023 in response to Israel's ground invasion of Gaza, seizing an Israeli-owned merchant vessel and firing hundreds of drones and missiles at passing commercial ships and US and British warships deployed to the region to try to break through the blockade. The US has so far failed to "degrade" Houthi capabilities to stop the militia, with the group only increasing its capabilities to include the firing of long-range UAVs and missiles toward Israel, and vowing to continue its campaign until aggression against Gaza and Lebanon stops.
Trump, whose administration branded the Houthis a "terrorist organization" in January 2021 on the eve of his departure from the White House, has largely avoided mentioning the Yemeni militia in his 2024 bid for the White House, but did slam the Biden administration this past January over the US-led campaign of airstrikes launched against Yemen.

"So, let me get this straight. We're dropping bombs all over the Middle East, AGAIN (where I defeated ISIS!*) and our Secretary of Defense...is running the war from his laptop in a hospital room," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Remember, this is the same gang that 'surrendered' in Afghanistan, where no one was held accountable or FIRED. It was the most embarrassing 'moment' in the history of the United States. Now we have wars in Ukraine, Israel, and Yemen, but no 'war' on our Southern Border. Oh, that makes a lot of sense," Trump wrote at the time.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Lee's Family Forum, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2024
Analysis
Trump’s Election Win: How Will It Change the World?
Yesterday, 10:59 GMT
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала