https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/lavrov-holds-press-conference-following-his-visit-to-astana-1120802825.html
Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following His Visit to Astana
Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following His Visit to Astana
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Lavrov holds a press conference after his visit to Astana. Sergey Lavrov held talks in Astana with Kazakhstan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister.
2024-11-07T09:19+0000
2024-11-07T09:19+0000
2024-11-07T09:19+0000
world
sergey lavrov
vladimir putin
maria zakharova
kazakhstan
astana
russia
collective security treaty organization (csto)
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120706935_0:0:2871:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_89f2166ab4496bc0dccac3313a6d9fcb.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Lavrov holds a press conference after his visit to Astana, where he held talks with Kazakhstan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister.According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the talks were expected to focus on preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned state visit to Kazakhstan. In July, Putin accepted an invitation from his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to visit the republic again in November. Tokayev suggested that the Russian leader combine the visit with participation in a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
kazakhstan
astana
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120706935_26:0:2755:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_badb8f8aaf46021d8fd317a383d476f5.jpg
Lavrov holds press conference following his visit to Astana
Sputnik International
Lavrov holds press conference following his visit to Astana
2024-11-07T09:19+0000
true
PT15M49S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
lavrov holds a press conference, sergey lavrov
lavrov holds a press conference, sergey lavrov
Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following His Visit to Astana
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, on October 6 for a working visit.
Sputnik goes live as Lavrov holds a press conference after his visit to Astana, where he held talks with Kazakhstan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister.
According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the talks were expected to focus on preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned state visit to Kazakhstan. In July, Putin accepted an invitation from his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to visit the republic again in November.
Tokayev suggested that the Russian leader combine the visit with participation in a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!