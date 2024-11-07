https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/over-100-polish-soldiers-hurt-in-border-clashes-with-migrants-since-2021-1120807615.html

Over 100 Polish Soldiers Hurt in Border Clashes With Migrants Since 2021

More than 100 Polish soldiers have been injured in clashes with illegal migrants seeking to cross over from Belarus since the border crisis began in mid-2021, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"More than 100 soldiers have been injured. Sometimes very lightly, but a small group consists of those who were seriously injured," he said on Zet radio. The minister said that Polish authorities were making every effort to find the suspected illegal migrant who stabbed a Polish soldier at the border in May. The soldier died of his injuries in a Warsaw hospital days after the knife attack. Thousands of migrants gathered at the Polish-Belarusian border in mid-2021 in the hope of entering the European Union. Since then, hundreds of people fleeing conflict and poverty at home have made regular attempts to cross illegally into Poland, prompting the central European nation to tighten border security. Warsaw accuses Belarus of fueling the crisis, which Minsk denies.

