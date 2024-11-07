https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/putin-delivers-speech-at-plenary-session-of-valdai-discussion-club-2024-1120801293.html
Putin Delivers Speech at Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club 2024
Putin Delivers Speech at Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club 2024
Sputnik International
The Valdai Discussion Club will host its 21st annual meeting in Sochi, Russia, from November 4 to 7. As one of the foremost global political think tanks, it brings together experts from around the world to engage in meaningful dialogue.
russia
russia
sochi
valdai discussion club
valdai
vladimir putin
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113976117_0:134:3165:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_3ac7b9b46b13732736f78d4ff11ee0c5.jpg
Sputnik brings you live coverage of Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the plenary session of the 21st Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.Putin meeting with the event's participants is a regular event in the club's history. Each year, he delivers a keynote speech at the plenary session, followed by several hours of in-depth discussion with the club's experts on the most pressing political and economic issues facing the world.In 2024, the club is focusing on the topic of "Lasting Peace on What Basis? Common Security and Equal Opportunities for Development in the 21st Century".
2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113976117_217:0:2946:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3991c4357966a36cb1aeff57df0a9223.jpg
Putin Delivers Speech at Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club 2024
Putin Delivers Speech at Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club 2024
Putin Delivers Speech at Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club 2024
The Valdai Discussion Club will host its 21st annual meeting in Sochi, Russia, from November 4 to 7. As one of the foremost global political think tanks, it brings together experts from around the world to engage in meaningful dialogue.
Sputnik brings you live coverage of Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the plenary session of the 21st Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
Putin meeting with the event's participants is a regular event in the club's history. Each year, he delivers a keynote speech at the plenary session, followed by several hours of in-depth discussion with the club’s experts on the most pressing political and economic issues facing the world.
In 2024, the club is focusing on the topic of "Lasting Peace on What Basis? Common Security and Equal Opportunities for Development in the 21st Century".
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!