International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/rat-answers-hundreds-of-scientific-questions---russian-scientific-miracle-1120802512.html
Cyber-Rodent: Russian Lab Wires Rat’s Brain to AI in World First
Cyber-Rodent: Russian Lab Wires Rat’s Brain to AI in World First
Sputnik International
Russian scientists have become the first in the world to connect a rat's brain to an artificial intelligence that suggests the right answers to any question.
2024-11-07T10:11+0000
2024-11-07T10:21+0000
beyond politics
russia
artificial intelligence (ai)
ai
scientific research
scientific study
scientists
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1a/1104736557_0:69:1320:812_1920x0_80_0_0_830827916465b6c5eb32970277a4ced3.jpg
The Neiry Biotech Laboratory told Sputnik that the brain of the laboratory rat Pythia was connected to a neurointerface, the device works in tandem with the AI.The electrodes on the neurointerface allow specific areas of the rodent's brain to be stimulated so that it understands when to answer "yes" or "no." The rat has already answered hundreds of scientific questions correctly. Scientists believe that in the foreseeable future, any human with an implanted neurointerface will be able to do the same. The developers have serious ambitions for the future: they plan to create a custom product that will help connect the human brain with the knowledge of all of humanity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/why-russias-approach-to-artificial-intelligence-may-save-civilization-1118060439.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1a/1104736557_74:0:1247:880_1920x0_80_0_0_4c8297b861fb7512455f04dab00d360d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
scientific questions, artificial intelligence, russian scientists, rat's brain
scientific questions, artificial intelligence, russian scientists, rat's brain

Cyber-Rodent: Russian Lab Wires Rat’s Brain to AI in World First

10:11 GMT 07.11.2024 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 07.11.2024)
CC BY 2.0 / Artur Malinowski / A rat
A rat - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2024
CC BY 2.0 / Artur Malinowski /
Subscribe
Russian scientists have become the first in the world to connect a rat's brain to artificial intelligence that suggests the right answers to any question.
The Neiry Biotech Laboratory told Sputnik that the brain of the laboratory rat Pythia was connected to a neurointerface, the device works in tandem with the AI.
"Russian Neiry Biotech Laboratory together with scientists from Moscow State University presented the first results of a unique experiment: for the first time in the world, scientists and developers have connected a rat's brain to artificial intelligence (AI). The rat is able to answer any questions using a keyboard," the lab said.
Artificial intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2024
World
Why Russia's Approach to Artificial Intelligence May Save Civilization
22 April, 18:23 GMT
The electrodes on the neurointerface allow specific areas of the rodent's brain to be stimulated so that it understands when to answer "yes" or "no."
The rat has already answered hundreds of scientific questions correctly. Scientists believe that in the foreseeable future, any human with an implanted neurointerface will be able to do the same.
The developers have serious ambitions for the future: they plan to create a custom product that will help connect the human brain with the knowledge of all of humanity.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала