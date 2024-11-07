https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/rat-answers-hundreds-of-scientific-questions---russian-scientific-miracle-1120802512.html

Cyber-Rodent: Russian Lab Wires Rat’s Brain to AI in World First

Russian scientists have become the first in the world to connect a rat's brain to an artificial intelligence that suggests the right answers to any question.

The Neiry Biotech Laboratory told Sputnik that the brain of the laboratory rat Pythia was connected to a neurointerface, the device works in tandem with the AI.The electrodes on the neurointerface allow specific areas of the rodent's brain to be stimulated so that it understands when to answer "yes" or "no." The rat has already answered hundreds of scientific questions correctly. Scientists believe that in the foreseeable future, any human with an implanted neurointerface will be able to do the same. The developers have serious ambitions for the future: they plan to create a custom product that will help connect the human brain with the knowledge of all of humanity.

