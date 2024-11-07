https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/russia-rolls-out-nuclear-powered-icebreaker-chukotka-1120801203.html

Russia Rolls Out Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker Chukotka

Russia Rolls Out Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker Chukotka

Sputnik International

Russia maintains a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers that are crucial for ensuring navigable sea routes in the Arctic, especially as climate change opens up new shipping lanes.

2024-11-07T09:57+0000

2024-11-07T09:57+0000

2024-11-07T09:57+0000

multimedia

russia

chukotka

arctic

infographic

icebreaker

icebreakers

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120801929_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d7bceb3b12407f80a950a2a695c46839.png

On October 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of the nuclear icebreaker Chukotka during a videoconference. The ceremony took place at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday. The Chukotka is part of Russia's Project 22220, which features versatile 60-megawatt twin-axle nuclear icebreakers — the largest and most powerful of their kind in the world.Each icebreaker is outfitted with two RITM-200 reactors. The primary advantage of this reactor unit lies in its compact design and cost-effectiveness, enabling the icebreakers to be structured as twin-axle vessels. This configuration enhances the vessel's technical performance, particularly in terms of speed and ice navigation. Additionally, these units boast a significant energy resource.Launched in 2013, the project has resulted in the construction of three nuclear-powered ships: the lead vessel, Arktika, along with the series ships Sibir and Ural, which have now joined Russia's fleet of nuclear icebreakers.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more!

russia

chukotka

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian nuclear-powered icebreaker, nuclear icebreaker chukotka