https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/trumps-got-the-mandate-now-hes-going-to-have-to-walk-the-talk---former-diplomat-1120805389.html

Trump’s Got the Mandate: Now He’s Going to Have to Walk the Talk - Former Diplomat

Trump’s Got the Mandate: Now He’s Going to Have to Walk the Talk - Former Diplomat

Sputnik International

Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris on Tuesday, winning the popular vote and helping Republicans keep and solidify their control of Congress. When he returns to Washington in January, Trump will have to make good on his promises if he wants to be a positive force for change, a US diplomat-turned-whistleblower and political analyst told Sputnik.

2024-11-07T11:40+0000

2024-11-07T11:40+0000

2024-11-07T11:40+0000

analysis

mike springmann

kamala harris

osama bin laden

ukraine

russian federation

palestine

republicans

congress

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120805660_0:161:3028:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_e8075a575eabadcd34346afcae7a907f.jpg

“The Republicans have the presidency. The Republicans have both houses of Congress. And the time for talk, the time for posturing is over. He's got to take action from the start,” former US diplomat Michael Springmann told Sputnik, commenting on the Republicans’ surprise electoral sweep.In his post-election victory speech after midnight Wednesday morning, Trump reiterated his campaign promises to "stop wars.""We wanna have borders. We wanna have security. We wanna have things be good, safe," the president-elect said. "We had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS*, we defeated ISIS in record time. But we had no wars. They said 'he will start a war'. I'm not going to start a war. I'm going to stop wars," Trump said, echoing sentiments expressed in his January 2021 farewell address, in which he said he was "especially proud to be the first president in decades who started no new wars."At home, “the sooner he can take action and put an end to this Democratic Party's decades long effort to engage in discrimination and press their buttons for diversity, equity and inclusivity, which translates into reality as being biased and prejudice and a thumb on the scales,” the better, the observer said.Replacing Biden with Harris proved a big mistake for Democrats, Springmann said.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/2024-us-presidential-election-outcome-1120740144.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/trumps-election-win-how-will-it-change-the-world-1120758368.html

ukraine

russian federation

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will trump make good on his promises, will trump stop wars, will trump stop ukraine war, will trump stall gaza war, will trump reverse biden's domestic agenda, what will trump do, what will trump do now