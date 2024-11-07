Trump’s Got the Mandate: Now He’s Going to Have to Walk the Talk - Former Diplomat
© AP Photo / Evan VucciRepublican President-Elect Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris on Tuesday, winning the popular vote and helping Republicans keep and solidify their control of Congress. When he returns to Washington in January, Trump will have to make good on his promises if he wants to be a positive force for change, a US diplomat-turned-whistleblower and political analyst told Sputnik.
“The Republicans have the presidency. The Republicans have both houses of Congress. And the time for talk, the time for posturing is over. He's got to take action from the start,” former US diplomat Michael Springmann told Sputnik, commenting on the Republicans’ surprise electoral sweep.
“He's got to stop the war against the Russian Federation using Ukraine as a pawn. He's got to stop the crazed Zionists in occupied Palestine from their genocide and the destruction of Lebanon and Syria and Iraq,” Springmann, who famously blew the whistle on the State Department after refusing to issue visas to CIA-backed terrorists linked to Osama bin Laden in a Gulf country in the 1980s, said.
In his post-election victory speech after midnight Wednesday morning, Trump reiterated his campaign promises to "stop wars."
"We wanna have borders. We wanna have security. We wanna have things be good, safe," the president-elect said. "We had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS*, we defeated ISIS in record time. But we had no wars. They said 'he will start a war'. I'm not going to start a war. I'm going to stop wars," Trump said, echoing sentiments expressed in his January 2021 farewell address, in which he said he was "especially proud to be the first president in decades who started no new wars."
At home, “the sooner he can take action and put an end to this Democratic Party's decades long effort to engage in discrimination and press their buttons for diversity, equity and inclusivity, which translates into reality as being biased and prejudice and a thumb on the scales,” the better, the observer said.
“We have got to get together and take action to fix this country, which is terribly broken and is run by an oligarchy manifesting itself through the Deep State and which controls just about everything in the country, including the media machine, which essentially is brainwashing without soap,” he added.
Replacing Biden with Harris proved a big mistake for Democrats, Springmann said.
“She was a nonentity. She couldn't win a single presidential primary four years ago. She was a vicious prosecutor, bringing the whole weight of the state in California down on the backs of small-time petty criminals. She postured, she cackled, she smirked. And she demonstrated conclusively that Tulsi Gabbard was right, that there was no substance to Kamala Harris, who, depending on the day of the week and the face of the moon is either an Indian from South Asia or she is black or she's something else entirely different,” he summed up.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.