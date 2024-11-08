https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/foreign-financial-aid-to-ukraine-approaches-100-billion-1120819311.html
Foreign Financial Aid to Ukraine Approaches $100 Billion
Sputnik International
Western assistance to Ukraine has increased significantly since the beginning of the special military operation in February 2022.
The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, European Union member states, Japan, as well as international organizations continue pouring billions of dollars in military equipment, training, and economic assistance to the Kiev regime.Russia has stated that arms deliveries to Ukraine impede a settlement process, involve NATO countries in the conflict, and lead to unintended consequences. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has underlined that any cargo containing arms for Ukraine is a legitimate target for Russia.Check out Sputnik's infographics to see how the West sponsors its proxy war in Ukraine.
The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, European Union member states, Japan, as well as international organizations continue pouring billions of dollars in military equipment, training, and economic assistance to the Kiev regime.
Russia has stated that arms deliveries to Ukraine impede a settlement process, involve NATO countries in the conflict, and lead to unintended consequences. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has underlined that any cargo containing arms for Ukraine is a legitimate target for Russia.
Check out Sputnik's infographics to see how the West sponsors its proxy war in Ukraine.