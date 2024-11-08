https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/foreign-financial-aid-to-ukraine-approaches-100-billion-1120819311.html

Foreign Financial Aid to Ukraine Approaches $100 Billion

Foreign Financial Aid to Ukraine Approaches $100 Billion

Sputnik International

Western assistance to Ukraine has increased significantly since the beginning of the special military operation in February 2022.

2024-11-08T12:29+0000

2024-11-08T12:29+0000

2024-11-08T12:29+0000

multimedia

infographic

ukraine

russia

canada

european union (eu)

nato

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/08/1120820204_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_83940d69fdc92687bdf8c2b1dde10494.png

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, European Union member states, Japan, as well as international organizations continue pouring billions of dollars in military equipment, training, and economic assistance to the Kiev regime.Russia has stated that arms deliveries to Ukraine impede a settlement process, involve NATO countries in the conflict, and lead to unintended consequences. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has underlined that any cargo containing arms for Ukraine is a legitimate target for Russia.Check out Sputnik's infographics to see how the West sponsors its proxy war in Ukraine.

ukraine

russia

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

aid to ukraine, special military operation, western assistance to ukraine