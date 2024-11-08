https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/taliban-hopes-to-be-removed-from-us-terrorist-list-after-trump-re-elected---taliban-head-1120814703.html
Taliban Hopes to Be Removed From US Terrorist List After Trump Re-Elected - Taliban Head
Sputnik International
The Taliban hopes that the US, once again under the leadership of President-elect Donald Trump, will remove the movement's members from its terrorist list, Suhail Shaheen, the head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, told Sputnik on Friday.
The political office head also noted that it was during Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021 when the US and Taliban reached agreements that allowed to cease the hostilities and put an end to the US military presence in Afghanistan.*The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorism.
taliban, afghan government, afghan terrorists, good terrorists, funding of terrorists, funding of terrorism, money for terrorists, american money for terrorists, where is taliban banned, us withdrawal from afghanistan
MOSCOW, November 8 (Sputnik) - The Taliban* hopes that the US, once again under the leadership of President-elect Donald Trump, will remove the movement's members from its terrorist list, Suhail Shaheen, the head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, told Sputnik on Friday.
The political office head also noted that it was during Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021 when the US and Taliban reached agreements
that allowed to cease the hostilities and put an end to the US military presence in Afghanistan.
"Of course now, when the war is over and we are in a new phase, there is no point in keeping our members on this list," Shaheen said.
Suhail Shaheen
Head of the Taliban political office in Qatar
*The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorism.