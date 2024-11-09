https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/first-ministerial-conference-of-russia-africa-partnership-forum-1120828049.html
First Ministerial Conference of Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya Margarita Simonyan, and Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop take part in a session of the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya Margarita Simonyan, and Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop take part in a session of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s First Ministerial Conference.The conference will be attended by over 1,500 people, including more than 40 ministers of foreign affairs, economy, education and science, digital development, and technology.The business program of the conference features 19 panel sessions focused on various aspects of Russian-African relations. These include trade, economic and investment partnership, food security, digitalization of public services, education, healthcare, epidemiological wellbeing, international information security, the fight against terrorism, and prevention of an arms race in outer space.Experts will also address the issue of interaction between Africa and the Eurasian Economic Union.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
First Ministerial Conference of Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
