https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/first-ministerial-conference-of-russia-africa-partnership-forum-1120828049.html

First Ministerial Conference of Russia-Africa Partnership Forum

First Ministerial Conference of Russia-Africa Partnership Forum

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya Margarita Simonyan, and Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop take part in a session of the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

2024-11-09T13:00+0000

2024-11-09T13:00+0000

2024-11-09T13:00+0000

world

russia

maria zakharova

margarita simonyan

abdoulaye diop

mali

eurasian economic union

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120828235_3:0:3644:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acf53ff8d1a0424e5c354be4ad93c69c.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya Margarita Simonyan, and Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop take part in a session of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s First Ministerial Conference.The conference will be attended by over 1,500 people, including more than 40 ministers of foreign affairs, economy, education and science, digital development, and technology.The business program of the conference features 19 panel sessions focused on various aspects of Russian-African relations. These include trade, economic and investment partnership, food security, digitalization of public services, education, healthcare, epidemiological wellbeing, international information security, the fight against terrorism, and prevention of an arms race in outer space.Experts will also address the issue of interaction between Africa and the Eurasian Economic Union.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

mali

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Захарова, Симоньян и глава МИД Мали Диоп принимают участие в сессии на первой министерской конференции Форума партнерства Россия - Африка Sputnik International Захарова, Симоньян и глава МИД Мали Диоп принимают участие в сессии на первой министерской конференции Форума партнерства Россия - Африка 2024-11-09T13:00+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign ministry spokesperson maria zakharova, sputnik and rt editor-in-chief margarita simonyan, mali's foreign minister abdoulaye diop