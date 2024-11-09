https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/german-president-loses-cool-over-criticism-of-his-stance-on-nato-nord-stream---report-1120829285.html
German President Loses Cool Over Criticism of His Stance on NATO, Nord Stream - Report
German President Loses Cool Over Criticism of His Stance on NATO, Nord Stream - Report
Sputnik International
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier lost his temper after being criticized for his stance on NATO exercises on the eastern flank and the Nord Streams gas pipelines, German writer Marko Martin has said.
2024-11-09T10:22+0000
2024-11-09T10:22+0000
2024-11-09T10:22+0000
world
frank-walter steinmeier
russia
baltic sea
germany
nato
nord stream
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120829123_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d5ae8f113b6d2d83f7216b108b3081e.jpg
During an event marking the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, held at the presidential residence, Bellevue Palace, Martin sharply criticized Steinmeier for calling NATO exercises "sabre-rattling" as foreign minister and for viewing the Nord Stream pipeline as a potential "bridge" between Europe and Russia while president in 2022. Other attendees told the newspaper that Steinmeier seemed to be struggling to control his emotions during Martin's speech. Eventually, the president lost his temper and yelled at Martin, saying that such "intellectuals" have no idea how difficult a politician's work is, the writer said. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Europe, were hit by explosions on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden have not ruled out deliberate sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened an investigation into it as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the explosions, but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/us-secret-services-campaigned-against-nord-stream-2-in-germany-parliamentary-inquiry-heard-1119181144.html
russia
baltic sea
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120829123_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49062d504a1652137745c38bdcb5dca5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato, nord stream, german writer marko martin, eastern flank
nato, nord stream, german writer marko martin, eastern flank
German President Loses Cool Over Criticism of His Stance on NATO, Nord Stream - Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier lost his temper after being criticized for his stance on NATO exercises on the eastern flank and the Nord Streams gas pipelines, German writer Marko Martin has said.
During an event marking the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, held at the presidential residence, Bellevue Palace, Martin sharply criticized Steinmeier for calling NATO exercises
"sabre-rattling" as foreign minister and for viewing the Nord Stream pipeline as a potential "bridge" between Europe and Russia while president in 2022.
"The federal president fiercely attacked me, hardly allowing to calm himself down. He angrily accused me several times of slandering him," Martin told German newspaper Bild on Friday.
Other attendees told the newspaper that Steinmeier seemed to be struggling to control his emotions during Martin's speech. Eventually, the president lost his temper and yelled at Martin, saying that such "intellectuals" have no idea how difficult a politician's work is, the writer said.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Europe, were hit by explosions on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden have not ruled out deliberate sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened an investigation into it as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the explosions, but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.