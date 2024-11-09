International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/german-president-loses-cool-over-criticism-of-his-stance-on-nato-nord-stream---report-1120829285.html
German President Loses Cool Over Criticism of His Stance on NATO, Nord Stream - Report
German President Loses Cool Over Criticism of His Stance on NATO, Nord Stream - Report
Sputnik International
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier lost his temper after being criticized for his stance on NATO exercises on the eastern flank and the Nord Streams gas pipelines, German writer Marko Martin has said.
2024-11-09T10:22+0000
2024-11-09T10:22+0000
world
frank-walter steinmeier
russia
baltic sea
germany
nato
nord stream
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120829123_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d5ae8f113b6d2d83f7216b108b3081e.jpg
During an event marking the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, held at the presidential residence, Bellevue Palace, Martin sharply criticized Steinmeier for calling NATO exercises "sabre-rattling" as foreign minister and for viewing the Nord Stream pipeline as a potential "bridge" between Europe and Russia while president in 2022. Other attendees told the newspaper that Steinmeier seemed to be struggling to control his emotions during Martin's speech. Eventually, the president lost his temper and yelled at Martin, saying that such "intellectuals" have no idea how difficult a politician's work is, the writer said. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Europe, were hit by explosions on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden have not ruled out deliberate sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened an investigation into it as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the explosions, but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/us-secret-services-campaigned-against-nord-stream-2-in-germany-parliamentary-inquiry-heard-1119181144.html
russia
baltic sea
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120829123_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49062d504a1652137745c38bdcb5dca5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, nord stream, german writer marko martin, eastern flank
nato, nord stream, german writer marko martin, eastern flank

German President Loses Cool Over Criticism of His Stance on NATO, Nord Stream - Report

10:22 GMT 09.11.2024
© AP Photo / Thanassis StavrakisGerman President Frank-Walter Steinmeier inspects the guard of honour, before his meeting with his Greek counterpart, in Athens, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier inspects the guard of honour, before his meeting with his Greek counterpart, in Athens, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2024
© AP Photo / Thanassis Stavrakis
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier lost his temper after being criticized for his stance on NATO exercises on the eastern flank and the Nord Streams gas pipelines, German writer Marko Martin has said.
During an event marking the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, held at the presidential residence, Bellevue Palace, Martin sharply criticized Steinmeier for calling NATO exercises "sabre-rattling" as foreign minister and for viewing the Nord Stream pipeline as a potential "bridge" between Europe and Russia while president in 2022.
"The federal president fiercely attacked me, hardly allowing to calm himself down. He angrily accused me several times of slandering him," Martin told German newspaper Bild on Friday.
Other attendees told the newspaper that Steinmeier seemed to be struggling to control his emotions during Martin's speech. Eventually, the president lost his temper and yelled at Martin, saying that such "intellectuals" have no idea how difficult a politician's work is, the writer said.
Nord Stream Pipe - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2024
World
US Secret Services Campaigned Against Nord Stream 2 in Germany, Parliamentary Inquiry Heard
29 June, 14:31 GMT
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Europe, were hit by explosions on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden have not ruled out deliberate sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened an investigation into it as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the explosions, but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала