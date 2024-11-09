International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/harris-may-be-appointed-supreme-court-judge-after-losing-presidential-election---report-1120832895.html
Harris May Be Appointed Supreme Court Judge After Losing Presidential Election - Report
Harris May Be Appointed Supreme Court Judge After Losing Presidential Election - Report
Sputnik International
US Vice President and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris may be appointed an associate justice of the US Supreme Court after the failed attempt to become the first female president of the United States, Newsweek reported
2024-11-09T15:44+0000
2024-11-09T15:45+0000
americas
kamala harris
us
donald trump
joe biden
us supreme court
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101058641_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bca2729444cb8f0d97f90d0230155d4e.png
Harris has a Doctor of Law degree and worked in the prosecutor's office, the mayor's office and for lawyers. She also served as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general between 2011 and 2017. During that period, she refused to support two initiatives banning the death penalty in the US, which gave her opponents grounds to accuse her of inconsistency. Sellers believes outgoing US President Joe Biden can persuade the current associate justice, the 70-year-old Liberal, Sonia Sotomayor, to resign, for Harris to take her place, Newsweek said. However, the move should be made quickly, before the Trump administration enters the White House, according to the report. "I think that's actually a very good plan. I think it's something that should happen," Sellers was quoted as saying by Newsweek. Sotomayor's health is of growing concern, since she is at quite an advanced age and has type 1 diabetes, Newsweek reported, adding that some Democrats have been urging her to resign. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump. The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be approved by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to non-consecutive terms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/can-electoral-college-vote-change-the-outcome-of-us-election-1120808562.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101058641_263:0:1703:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b63e1f15861561dfa0212ed6a66fb006.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kamal harris, supreme court judge, harris to be appointed an associate justice of the us supreme court
kamal harris, supreme court judge, harris to be appointed an associate justice of the us supreme court

Harris May Be Appointed Supreme Court Judge After Losing Presidential Election - Report

15:44 GMT 09.11.2024 (Updated: 15:45 GMT 09.11.2024)
© Sputnik ScreenshotUS Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Claflin University in South Carolina on September 20, 2022.
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Claflin University in South Carolina on September 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2024
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Vice President and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris may be appointed an associate justice of the US Supreme Court after the failed attempt to become the first female president of the United States, Newsweek reported, citing a Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, Bakari Sellers.
Harris has a Doctor of Law degree and worked in the prosecutor's office, the mayor's office and for lawyers. She also served as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general between 2011 and 2017. During that period, she refused to support two initiatives banning the death penalty in the US, which gave her opponents grounds to accuse her of inconsistency.
Sellers believes outgoing US President Joe Biden can persuade the current associate justice, the 70-year-old Liberal, Sonia Sotomayor, to resign, for Harris to take her place, Newsweek said. However, the move should be made quickly, before the Trump administration enters the White House, according to the report.
"I think that's actually a very good plan. I think it's something that should happen," Sellers was quoted as saying by Newsweek.
Sotomayor's health is of growing concern, since she is at quite an advanced age and has type 1 diabetes, Newsweek reported, adding that some Democrats have been urging her to resign.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump.
A member of Iowa's Electoral College signs the Certificate of Vote of Electors for the State of Iowa, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2024
Americas
Can Electoral College Vote Change the Outcome of US Election?
7 November, 13:59 GMT
The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be approved by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to non-consecutive terms.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала