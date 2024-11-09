https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/hezbollah-fired-about-80-projectiles-into-israel-on-friday---idf-1120826977.html
Hezbollah Fired About 80 Projectiles Into Israel on Friday - IDF
Hezbollah Fired About 80 Projectiles Into Israel on Friday - IDF
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it registered some 80 projectiles fired by the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah into Israeli territory on Friday.
2024-11-09T05:02+0000
2024-11-09T05:02+0000
2024-11-09T05:02+0000
world
israel-lebanon tensions
israel
lebanon
middle east
israel defense forces (idf)
hezbollah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114106924_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_528eb896479bdf4eaa5189fe0481eda4.jpg
"As of 23:00 [2000 GMT], approximately 80 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Friday, November 8th)," the IDF said on Telegram. It said it will keep protecting Israel and its people against the threat posed by Hezbollah. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/pentagon-sees-no-evidence-of-hezbollah-bunker-allegedly-located-beneath-sahel-hospital-1120656856.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114106924_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6e7bb3b97c1c10e90e167b1048a1005.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hezbollah, israel defense forces, lebanese shia movement hezbollah
hezbollah, israel defense forces, lebanese shia movement hezbollah
Hezbollah Fired About 80 Projectiles Into Israel on Friday - IDF
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it registered some 80 projectiles fired by the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah into Israeli territory on Friday.
"As of 23:00 [2000 GMT], approximately 80 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Friday, November 8th)," the IDF said on Telegram.
It said it will keep protecting Israel and its people against the threat posed by Hezbollah.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah
has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.