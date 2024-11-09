International
Hezbollah Fired About 80 Projectiles Into Israel on Friday - IDF
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it registered some 80 projectiles fired by the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah into Israeli territory on Friday.
"As of 23:00 [2000 GMT], approximately 80 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Friday, November 8th)," the IDF said on Telegram. It said it will keep protecting Israel and its people against the threat posed by Hezbollah. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it registered some 80 projectiles fired by the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah into Israeli territory on Friday.
"As of 23:00 [2000 GMT], approximately 80 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Friday, November 8th)," the IDF said on Telegram.
It said it will keep protecting Israel and its people against the threat posed by Hezbollah.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
