Musk Says Bloodshed in Ukraine Will Soon End Thanks to Trump's Plan

US entrepreneur Elon Musk said the bloodshed in Ukraine will end soon thanks to the plan of US President-elect Donald Trump.

"The senseless killing will end soon. Time is up for the warmonger profiteers," Musk wrote on X, commenting on a post about Trump's plans on Ukraine. Trump previously said he would be able to achieve a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict through talks. He has repeatedly stated he would be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine in one day. Russia believes this is too complex a problem for such a simple solution. Trump has repeatedly criticized the US approach to the conflict in Ukraine, and has also criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Wall Street Journal reported November 6, citing sources, that Trump's team proposed freezing the conflict in Ukraine, creating a demilitarized zone along the frontline, and supplying new arms to Ukraine in exchange for Kiev's pledge not to join NATO for about 20 years. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump. The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be approved by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to nonconsecutive terms.

