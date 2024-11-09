International
Negotiating Trade With Trump 'Will Not Be Easy' for EU - Orban
Negotiating Trade With Trump 'Will Not Be Easy' for EU - Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned fellow EU leaders on Friday that the European Union would have tough time negotiating with US President-elect Donald Trump, who is expected to put "America first" in his trade policies.
"It will not be easy to negotiate with the president of the United States. It will be a tough negotiation because it is obvious that he will come up with trade ideas, surely serving the interests of the United States more than the European interests," Orban said after an informal meeting of EU leaders in Budapest. A presidential election took place in the US on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump. The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be certified by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to non-consecutive terms.
Negotiating Trade With Trump 'Will Not Be Easy' for EU - Orban

05:19 GMT 09.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned fellow EU leaders on Friday that the European Union would have tough time negotiating with US President-elect Donald Trump, who is expected to put "America first" in his trade policies.
"It will not be easy to negotiate with the president of the United States. It will be a tough negotiation because it is obvious that he will come up with trade ideas, surely serving the interests of the United States more than the European interests," Orban said after an informal meeting of EU leaders in Budapest.
A presidential election took place in the US on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump.
The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be certified by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to non-consecutive terms.
