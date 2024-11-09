https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/negotiating-trade-with-trump-will-not-be-easy-for-eu---orban-1120827204.html

Negotiating Trade With Trump 'Will Not Be Easy' for EU - Orban

Negotiating Trade With Trump 'Will Not Be Easy' for EU - Orban

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned fellow EU leaders on Friday that the European Union would have tough time negotiating with US President-elect Donald Trump, who is expected to put "America first" in his trade policies.

2024-11-09T05:19+0000

2024-11-09T05:19+0000

2024-11-09T05:19+0000

world

european union (eu)

viktor orban

donald trump

us

kamala harris

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg

"It will not be easy to negotiate with the president of the United States. It will be a tough negotiation because it is obvious that he will come up with trade ideas, surely serving the interests of the United States more than the European interests," Orban said after an informal meeting of EU leaders in Budapest. A presidential election took place in the US on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump. The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be certified by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to non-consecutive terms.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/trumps-return-terrifies-a-europe-already-wracked-by-self-inflicted-crises-1120823342.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungarian prime minister viktor orban, negotiating trade, us president-elect donald trump