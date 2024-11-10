https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/asia-pacific-economic-cooperation-facts-and-figures-1120844767.html

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation: Facts and Figures

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation: Facts and Figures

Sputnik International

Established 35 years ago to promote free trade in the Asia Pacific, this intergovernmental forum brings together the region’s notable economies which together account for a considerable portion of world trade and GDP (by PPP).

2024-11-10T13:10+0000

2024-11-10T13:10+0000

2024-11-10T13:10+0000

multimedia

infographic

apec

apec summit

asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0a/1120844611_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2513dd0196ff91e1d52c05d5b0fd8b40.png

Established 35 years ago to promote free trade in the Asia Pacific, this intergovernmental forum brings together the region’s notable economies which together account for a considerable portion of world trade and GDP (by PPP).This infographic compiled by Sputnik contains key facts about APEC, allowing you to appreciate how much economic power and clout its members possess, while gauging the importance of this forum.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asia-pacific economic cooperation, apec members, apec economies