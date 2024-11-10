https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/asia-pacific-economic-cooperation-facts-and-figures-1120844767.html
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation: Facts and Figures
Sputnik International
Established 35 years ago to promote free trade in the Asia Pacific, this intergovernmental forum brings together the region’s notable economies which together account for a considerable portion of world trade and GDP (by PPP).
Established 35 years ago to promote free trade in the Asia Pacific, this intergovernmental forum brings together the region’s notable economies which together account for a considerable portion of world trade and GDP (by PPP).This infographic compiled by Sputnik contains key facts about APEC, allowing you to appreciate how much economic power and clout its members possess, while gauging the importance of this forum.
News
On November 13-17, Peru's capital will host the 31st Summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).
This infographic compiled by Sputnik contains key facts about APEC, allowing you to appreciate how much economic power and clout its members possess, while gauging the importance of this forum.