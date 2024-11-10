International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Speaks at Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/lavrov-speaks-at-russia-africa-partnership-forum--1120837433.html
Lavrov Speaks at Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
Lavrov Speaks at Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Sochi where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov speaks at First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.
2024-11-10T06:12+0000
2024-11-10T06:15+0000
world
sergey lavrov
foreign policy
multipolar world
russia
sochi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756223_0:0:2598:1461_1920x0_80_0_0_16f7d7fbe92863b714f3d4e4d7c3ed63.jpg
Sputnik is live with a broadcast from the Sirius Federal Territory, where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov is speaking at the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
sochi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov speaks at the plenary session of the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
Sputnik International
Lavrov speaks at the plenary session of the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
2024-11-10T06:12+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756223_147:0:2475:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f120fe7a723ba8dc639bb1544b184e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov speeach, russia-africa forum, lavrov africa, russia-africa lavrov forum, lavrov sochi, lavrov sirius, lavrov africa speech
sergey lavrov speeach, russia-africa forum, lavrov africa, russia-africa lavrov forum, lavrov sochi, lavrov sirius, lavrov africa speech

Lavrov Speaks at Russia-Africa Partnership Forum

06:12 GMT 10.11.2024 (Updated: 06:15 GMT 10.11.2024)
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech at the 2nd High-Level International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Belarus
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech at the 2nd High-Level International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s First Ministerial Conference is being held in the Sirius Federal Territory on November 9-10. The event is attended by around 1,500 delegates, including more than 40 ministers from Africa.
Sputnik is live with a broadcast from the Sirius Federal Territory, where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov is speaking at the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

“Our countries and peoples are united by not only longstanding friendly relations, but also by a shared desire to make the world we live in safer, more predictable, and to ensure reliable conditions for sustainable development.

We see this common aspiration as the ideological and psychological foundation for our work within the framework of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum,” Lavrov earlier stressed during his address to participants of the event at the gala reception.

Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала