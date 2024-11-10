https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/lavrov-speaks-at-russia-africa-partnership-forum--1120837433.html
Lavrov Speaks at Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
Lavrov Speaks at Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Sochi where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov speaks at First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.
2024-11-10T06:12+0000
2024-11-10T06:12+0000
2024-11-10T06:15+0000
world
sergey lavrov
foreign policy
multipolar world
russia
sochi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756223_0:0:2598:1461_1920x0_80_0_0_16f7d7fbe92863b714f3d4e4d7c3ed63.jpg
Sputnik is live with a broadcast from the Sirius Federal Territory, where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov is speaking at the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
sochi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756223_147:0:2475:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f120fe7a723ba8dc639bb1544b184e.jpg
Lavrov speaks at the plenary session of the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
Sputnik International
Lavrov speaks at the plenary session of the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
2024-11-10T06:12+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov speeach, russia-africa forum, lavrov africa, russia-africa lavrov forum, lavrov sochi, lavrov sirius, lavrov africa speech
sergey lavrov speeach, russia-africa forum, lavrov africa, russia-africa lavrov forum, lavrov sochi, lavrov sirius, lavrov africa speech
Lavrov Speaks at Russia-Africa Partnership Forum
06:12 GMT 10.11.2024 (Updated: 06:15 GMT 10.11.2024)
The Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s First Ministerial Conference is being held in the Sirius Federal Territory on November 9-10. The event is attended by around 1,500 delegates, including more than 40 ministers from Africa.
Sputnik is live with a broadcast from the Sirius Federal Territory, where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov is speaking at the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.
“Our countries and peoples are united by not only longstanding friendly relations, but also by a shared desire to make the world we live in safer, more predictable, and to ensure reliable conditions for sustainable development.
We see this common aspiration as the ideological and psychological foundation for our work within the framework of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum,” Lavrov earlier stressed during his address to participants of the event at the gala reception.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!