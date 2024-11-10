Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s First Ministerial Conference Breaks Isolation Efforts

The first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is being held in the Sirius Federal territory in Russia's Krasnodar region on November 9 and 10.As Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier explained, the event had shattered the “dirty hopes” about isolating Russia politically. She stressed that Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov engaged in “dozens of bilateral meetings” on the sidelines of the forum, discussing trade, economic and scientific cooperation, as well as foreign policy issues.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
The Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s First Ministerial Conference is currently going on in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory. The event is attended by around 1,500 delegates, including more than 40 top government officials from Africa.
