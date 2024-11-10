International
The first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum kicked off in the Sirius Federal territory.
The first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is being held in the Sirius Federal territory in Russia's Krasnodar region on November 9 and 10.As Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier explained, the event had shattered the “dirty hopes” about isolating Russia politically. She stressed that Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov engaged in “dozens of bilateral meetings” on the sidelines of the forum, discussing trade, economic and scientific cooperation, as well as foreign policy issues.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s First Ministerial Conference Breaks Isolation Efforts

14:43 GMT 10.11.2024
The Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s First Ministerial Conference is currently going on in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory. The event is attended by around 1,500 delegates, including more than 40 top government officials from Africa.
The first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is being held in the Sirius Federal territory in Russia's Krasnodar region on November 9 and 10.
As Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier explained, the event had shattered the “dirty hopes” about isolating Russia politically. She stressed that Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov engaged in “dozens of bilateral meetings” on the sidelines of the forum, discussing trade, economic and scientific cooperation, as well as foreign policy issues.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Russia and African nations will continue to develop trade despite obstacles created by the West, Russian foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov stressed.

Russia and the Central African Republic signed an agreement on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The trade turnover between Russia and African countries reached a historical maximum of $24.5 billion in 2023.

Sergey Lavrov explained that the pace set by the two previous summits was helping to advance relations between Russia and African countries.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, Moscow and African nations share a desire to make the world we live in safer and more predictable.

Russia and African nations will work on settlements mechanism that could allow them to avoid Western economic pressure, Lavrov added.

Russia and African nations will work on settlements mechanism that could allow them to avoid Western economic pressure, Lavrov added.

