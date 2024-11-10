https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/russian-forces-take-control-of-the-volchenka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1120841791.html
Russian Forces Take Control of the Volchenka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Take Control of the Volchenka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Units of the Tsentr military group have liberated the settlement of Volchenka in the Donetsk People's Republic, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
2024-11-10T09:39+0000
2024-11-10T09:39+0000
2024-11-10T10:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119787516_0:30:3362:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_1e26ebe0c3d0464447b45ffc7aed9472.jpg
Units of the Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Volchenka in the Donetsk People's Republic, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.Battlegroup Tsentr repelled 10 attacks of Ukrainian army, the latter lost 460 militants. Meanwhile, Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad improved the tactical situation, with Ukrainian losses amounting to 490 militants. Ukrainian forces lost up to 640 soldiers in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Yug. Also Russian air defenses shot down three Ukrainian Hammer bombs, one HIMARS missile, and 36 drones.Hammering Ukrainian Positions with Airstrikes Russian aviation, artillery, and strike drones targeted Ukrainian military airfields, storage and launch sites for drones, as well as energy facilities, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119787516_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_133f41eced754ae55ea1830c3f535bfa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine losses
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine losses
Russian Forces Take Control of the Volchenka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
09:39 GMT 10.11.2024 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 10.11.2024)
Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
Units of the Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Volchenka in the Donetsk People's Republic, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"Units of the Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Volchenka in the Donetsk People's Republic," stated the ministry's report.
Battlegroup Tsentr repelled 10 attacks of Ukrainian army, the latter lost 460 militants.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad improved the tactical situation, with Ukrainian losses amounting to 490 militants.
Ukrainian forces lost up to 640 soldiers in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Yug. Also Russian air defenses shot down three Ukrainian Hammer bombs, one HIMARS missile, and 36 drones.
Hammering Ukrainian Positions with Airstrikes
Russian aviation, artillery, and strike drones targeted Ukrainian military airfields, storage and launch sites for drones, as well as energy facilities, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery from the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit the infrastructure of military airfields, storage sites, areas used to prepare and launch strike drones, and energy facilities that support Ukraine's military-industrial complex," the ministry's report stated.