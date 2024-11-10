https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/russian-forces-take-control-of-the-volchenka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1120841791.html

Russian Forces Take Control of the Volchenka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Forces Take Control of the Volchenka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

Units of the Tsentr military group have liberated the settlement of Volchenka in the Donetsk People's Republic, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

2024-11-10T09:39+0000

2024-11-10T09:39+0000

2024-11-10T10:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian army

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119787516_0:30:3362:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_1e26ebe0c3d0464447b45ffc7aed9472.jpg

Units of the Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Volchenka in the Donetsk People's Republic, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.Battlegroup Tsentr repelled 10 attacks of Ukrainian army, the latter lost 460 militants. Meanwhile, Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad improved the tactical situation, with Ukrainian losses amounting to 490 militants. Ukrainian forces lost up to 640 soldiers in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Yug. Also Russian air defenses shot down three Ukrainian Hammer bombs, one HIMARS missile, and 36 drones.Hammering Ukrainian Positions with Airstrikes Russian aviation, artillery, and strike drones targeted Ukrainian military airfields, storage and launch sites for drones, as well as energy facilities, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine losses