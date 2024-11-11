https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/global-south-quantified-russia-africa-trade-in-figures--1120854568.html

Global South Quantified: Russia-Africa Trade in Figures

Global South Quantified: Russia-Africa Trade in Figures

Sputnik International

The Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s First Ministerial Conference wrapped up in the Sirius Federal Territory. The event was attended by whopping 1,500 delegates, including 40 ministers from African nations.

2024-11-11T17:28+0000

2024-11-11T17:28+0000

2024-11-11T17:28+0000

multimedia

infographic

russia

sergey lavrov

multipolar world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120856154_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f2fa599290d2b4653ad5465cf943fad9.jpg

Russian foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov stressed that the trade turnover between Russia and African countries reached a historical level of $24.5 billion in 2023. Moscow and countries of the continent are mulling trade settlement mechanisms that will allow them to avoid Western pressure.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Africa is becoming a new center of power in the multipolar world.Explore Sputnik's infographic to learn more about the trade turnover between Russia and African nations!

1

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-africa trade, russian-african trade turnover, economy africa, african trade with russia, russian exports africa