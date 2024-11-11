https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/global-south-quantified-russia-africa-trade-in-figures--1120854568.html
Global South Quantified: Russia-Africa Trade in Figures
The Russia-Africa Partnership Forum's First Ministerial Conference wrapped up in the Sirius Federal Territory. The event was attended by whopping 1,500 delegates, including 40 ministers from African nations.
Russian foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov stressed that the trade turnover between Russia and African countries reached a historical level of $24.5 billion in 2023. Moscow and countries of the continent are mulling trade settlement mechanisms that will allow them to avoid Western pressure.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Africa is becoming a new center of power in the multipolar world.Explore Sputnik's infographic to learn more about the trade turnover between Russia and African nations!
The Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s First Ministerial Conference has wrapped up in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory. The event was attended by a whopping 1,500 delegates, including 40 ministers from African nations.
Russian foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov stressed that the trade turnover between Russia and African countries reached a historical level of $24.5 billion in 2023. Moscow and countries of the continent are mulling trade settlement mechanisms that will allow them to avoid Western pressure.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Africa is becoming a new center of power in the multipolar world.
Explore Sputnik's infographic to learn more about the trade turnover between Russia and African nations!