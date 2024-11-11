https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/north-korea-ratifies-treaty-on-strategic-partnership-with-russia---report-1120857462.html

North Korea Ratifies Treaty on Strategic Partnership With Russia - Report

North Korea Ratifies Treaty on Strategic Partnership With Russia - Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has signed a decree to ratify the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow, the Voice of Korea has reported.

The decree was signed on Monday in Pyongyang, and the treaty will enter into force from the day the two countries exchange the ratification documents and has no expiration date, the news agency said. In June, Russia and North Korea signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. According to Article 4 of the agreement, should one of the parties be subjected to an armed aggression by any state or a group of states and find itself in a state of conflict, the other party shall immediately provide military and other forms of assistance with all available means in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in conformity with Russian and North Korean laws.

