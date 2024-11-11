International
Putin Congratulates Sputnik On Its 10th Anniversary
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the staff of the international news agency and radio Sputnik on their 10th anniversary, wishing them creative success, the statement was published on the Kremlin's website.
“I congratulate you on the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Sputnik. For all these years, your team - the employees of the head office and numerous foreign correspondents - have been performing their professional duties with excellence, efficiency and responsibility, keeping their finger on the pulse of the most important events, sharing reliable news and in-depth analyses with the audience, always relying on verified, objective facts and, I emphasize, providing a platform for people with different points of view on the main political, economic and social trends in Russia and throughout the world,” the president said."I wish you creative success and all the best," Putin added.
07:23 GMT 11.11.2024 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 11.11.2024)
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the staff of the international news agency and radio Sputnik on their 10th anniversary, wishing them creative success, according to a statement published on the Kremlin's website.
“I congratulate you on the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Sputnik. For all these years, your team - the employees of the head office and numerous foreign correspondents - have been performing their professional duties with excellence, efficiency and responsibility, keeping their finger on the pulse of the most important events, sharing reliable news and in-depth analyses with the audience, always relying on verified, objective facts and, I emphasize, providing a platform for people with different points of view on the main political, economic and social trends in Russia and throughout the world,” the president said.
"I wish you creative success and all the best," Putin added.
