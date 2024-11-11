International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/russian-army-liberates-kolesnikovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1120852328.html
Russian Army Liberates Kolesnikovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Army Liberates Kolesnikovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Zapad group has liberated the settlement of Kolesnikovka in the Kharkov region, with Ukrainian Armed Forces losing up to 530 personnel in a day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2024-11-11T09:34+0000
2024-11-11T10:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian ministry of defense
russian armed forces
russian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/14/1120606715_0:115:2860:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_0290b4582507df91b4ca962aaa4ab56d.jpg
The Russian Zapad group has liberated the settlement of Kolesnikovka in the Kharkov region, with Ukrainian Armed Forces losing up to 530 personnel in a day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 540 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry added.Additionally, Russian aviation and artillery unites hammered Ukrainian airfields and a production facility for the “Sapsan” missile.Additionally, Ukrainian army lost an armored combat vehicle, and two cars, the ministry said. Also strikes were carried out on concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 133 areas.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/14/1120606715_129:0:2860:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_538e25ee4879ea6475495c02352bb065.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian offensive, russian advance, russia's special military operation, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine losses
russian offensive, russian advance, russia's special military operation, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine losses

Russian Army Liberates Kolesnikovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

09:34 GMT 11.11.2024 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 11.11.2024)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen in combat action in special military operation zone
Russian servicemen in combat action in special military operation zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
The Russian Zapad group has liberated the settlement of Kolesnikovka in the Kharkov region, with Ukrainian Armed Forces losing up to 530 personnel in a day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"The units of the Zapad military group liberated the settlement of Kolesnikovka in the Kharkov region," stated the ministry's briefing.
Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 540 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
Additionally, Russian aviation and artillery unites hammered Ukrainian airfields and a production facility for the “Sapsan” missile.
Additionally, Ukrainian army lost an armored combat vehicle, and two cars, the ministry said.
Also strikes were carried out on concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 133 areas.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала