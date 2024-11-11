https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/russian-army-liberates-kolesnikovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1120852328.html

Russian Army Liberates Kolesnikovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russian Army Liberates Kolesnikovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian Zapad group has liberated the settlement of Kolesnikovka in the Kharkov region, with Ukrainian Armed Forces losing up to 530 personnel in a day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2024-11-11T09:34+0000

2024-11-11T09:34+0000

2024-11-11T10:02+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian ministry of defense

russian armed forces

russian army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/14/1120606715_0:115:2860:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_0290b4582507df91b4ca962aaa4ab56d.jpg

The Russian Zapad group has liberated the settlement of Kolesnikovka in the Kharkov region, with Ukrainian Armed Forces losing up to 530 personnel in a day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 540 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry added.Additionally, Russian aviation and artillery unites hammered Ukrainian airfields and a production facility for the “Sapsan” missile.Additionally, Ukrainian army lost an armored combat vehicle, and two cars, the ministry said. Also strikes were carried out on concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 133 areas.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian offensive, russian advance, russia's special military operation, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine losses