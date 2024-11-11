https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/russian-army-liberates-kolesnikovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1120852328.html
Russian Army Liberates Kolesnikovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Army Liberates Kolesnikovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Zapad group has liberated the settlement of Kolesnikovka in the Kharkov region, with Ukrainian Armed Forces losing up to 530 personnel in a day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2024-11-11T09:34+0000
2024-11-11T09:34+0000
2024-11-11T10:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian ministry of defense
russian armed forces
russian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/14/1120606715_0:115:2860:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_0290b4582507df91b4ca962aaa4ab56d.jpg
The Russian Zapad group has liberated the settlement of Kolesnikovka in the Kharkov region, with Ukrainian Armed Forces losing up to 530 personnel in a day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 540 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry added.Additionally, Russian aviation and artillery unites hammered Ukrainian airfields and a production facility for the “Sapsan” missile.Additionally, Ukrainian army lost an armored combat vehicle, and two cars, the ministry said. Also strikes were carried out on concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 133 areas.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/14/1120606715_129:0:2860:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_538e25ee4879ea6475495c02352bb065.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian offensive, russian advance, russia's special military operation, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine losses
russian offensive, russian advance, russia's special military operation, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine losses
Russian Army Liberates Kolesnikovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
09:34 GMT 11.11.2024 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 11.11.2024)
Being updated
Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
The Russian Zapad group has liberated the settlement of Kolesnikovka in the Kharkov region, with Ukrainian Armed Forces losing up to 530 personnel in a day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"The units of the Zapad military group liberated the settlement of Kolesnikovka in the Kharkov region," stated the ministry's briefing.
Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 540 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
Additionally, Russian aviation and artillery unites hammered Ukrainian airfields and a production facility for the “Sapsan” missile.
Additionally, Ukrainian army lost an armored combat vehicle, and two cars, the ministry said.
Also strikes were carried out on concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 133 areas.