Russia's MIR Payment System Connected to Iran's Shetab Payment System - Reports

Russia's Mir payment system has been officially connected to Iran's Shetab payment system, and now Iranian citizens will be able to use their cards at Russian cash machines, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Monday.

In the second stage of this project, Russian citizens will be able to withdraw cash in Iran using Russian bank cards, and in the third stage, Shetab cards will be able to be used in Russian shops.Earlier, Moscow and Tehran have signed a currency agreement to ensure the liquidity of the ruble and the rial in commercial transactions.

