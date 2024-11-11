https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/un-general-assembly-adopts-russian-resolution-on-combating-glorification-of-nazism-1120856784.html

UN General Assembly Adopts Russian Resolution on Combating Glorification of Nazism

The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The resolution titled "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance" was adopted by 116 votes for, with 54 against, including Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Hungary and Canada, and 11 abstaining. The document was co-sponsored by dozens of countries, including Armenia, Belarus, China, Mali, North Korea, Serbia, South Africa and others. At the same time, the committee approved an amendment to the Russian resolution, proposed by Albania, Australia, Japan, the Marshall Islands, and Norway, which stated that Russia had allegedly tried to justify the need for the special military operation in Ukraine by fighting neo-Nazism. It was supported by 66 countries, opposed by 43, and 51 countries abstained.

