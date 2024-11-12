https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/lebanese-hezbollah-targets-israels-tel-nof-airbase-with-multiple-strikes-1120868506.html

Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israel's Tel Nof Airbase With Multiple Strikes

Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said on Tuesday that its fighters launched a series of strikes on Israel's Tel Nof Airbase in southern Tel Aviv.

"Islamic resistance fighters fired a series of strikes at an air force base in southern Tel Aviv," the statement said.Earlier, the press service of the Shiite resistance reported a rocket strike on the Sharaga base north of the city of Acre and on Israeli army artillery positions in the Neve Ziv area.

