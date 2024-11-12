International
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israel's Tel Nof Airbase With Multiple Strikes
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israel's Tel Nof Airbase With Multiple Strikes
Sputnik International
Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said on Tuesday that its fighters launched a series of strikes on Israel's Tel Nof Airbase in southern Tel Aviv.
"Islamic resistance fighters fired a series of strikes at an air force base in southern Tel Aviv," the statement said.Earlier, the press service of the Shiite resistance reported a rocket strike on the Sharaga base north of the city of Acre and on Israeli army artillery positions in the Neve Ziv area.
17:18 GMT 12.11.2024
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said on Tuesday that its fighters launched a series of strikes on Israel's Tel Nof Airbase in southern Tel Aviv.
"Islamic resistance fighters fired a series of strikes at an air force base in southern Tel Aviv," the statement said.
Earlier, the press service of the Shiite resistance reported a rocket strike on the Sharaga base north of the city of Acre and on Israeli army artillery positions in the Neve Ziv area.
