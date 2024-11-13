https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/chinese-military-conducts-patrols-near-disputed-islands-in-south-china-sea-1120875015.html

Chinese Military Conducts Patrols Near Disputed Islands in South China Sea

The Chinese military on Wednesday conducted patrols in the waters and airspace near Huangyan Island (also known as Scarborough Shoal) in the South China Sea, which is disputed by several countries in the region, the Chinese armed forces said.

"The Chinese military on Wednesday conducted combat readiness patrols over the territorial waters and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas," the statement read. The move, involving naval and air forces, was billed as a "lawful patrol activity." No further details were provided. China has been engaged in decades-long disputes with several Asia-Pacific countries, including the Philippines, over the territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea. In July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court ruled that the islands were not disputed territory and did not constitute an exclusive economic zone, but Beijing refused to recognize or accept the ruling. US military ships that occasionally pass through South China Sea territory add to the tension, as China says such moves violate international law and undermine China's sovereignty and security.

