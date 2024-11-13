https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/israeli-court-dismisses-netanyahus-bid-to-postpone-corruption-hearing-1120876671.html

Israeli Court Dismisses Netanyahu’s Bid to Postpone Corruption Hearing

A district court in Jerusalem has dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for a postponement of his testimony in a corruption trial until February 2025 due to ongoing war, Israeli news website Ynet reported on Wednesday.

The hearing will start in three weeks as scheduled, according to the report. Netanyahu's lawyers requested the postponement on Monday, saying that the prime minister would not be ready to testify on December 2 due to being preoccupied with the ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as talks on a possible hostage deal with Hamas. The Israeli prime minister has pleaded not guilty on multiple charges related to corruption, bribery and abuse of power, in court cases launched back in 2020. Despite ongoing hearings, he is not required by law to resign.

