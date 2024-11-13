International
Kremlin Calls Opening of US Base in Poland Attempt to Contain Russia's Military Potential
Kremlin Calls Opening of US Base in Poland Attempt to Contain Russia's Military Potential
The opening of a US missile defense base in Poland is an attempt to contain Russia's military potential, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
On Monday, the chief of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, said that a US missile defense base will open in the Polish city of Redzikowo on November 13. "This is the advancement of American military infrastructure in Europe towards our borders. This is nothing more than an attempt to contain our military potential," Peskov told reporters. This leads to the adoption of appropriate measures to ensure parity, the official added.
10:46 GMT 13.11.2024 (Updated: 11:46 GMT 13.11.2024)
© Photo : Public domain/U.S. Navy Lt. Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, Naval Support Facility RedzikowoUS military base in Poland.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The opening of a US missile defense base in Poland is an attempt to contain Russia's military potential, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
On Monday, the chief of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, said that a US missile defense base will open in the Polish city of Redzikowo on November 13.
"This is the advancement of American military infrastructure in Europe towards our borders. This is nothing more than an attempt to contain our military potential," Peskov told reporters.
This leads to the adoption of appropriate measures to ensure parity, the official added.
Dutch Army soldiers arrive at 71 Aerial Base Campia Turzii, Romania, on May 14, 2024, by descending from a military cargo plane belonging to Spanish Air Force as part of military exercise Swift Response 24. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2024
Analysis
NATO Hawks’ Plans for New Bases in Poland, Romania, Slovakia Won’t Transpire Any Time Soon - Analyst
15 June, 07:19 GMT

Aegis is a US Navy base transferred under the command of NATO-EUCOM, the command of American forces in Europe. The Aegis missile defense base has become the first permanent US Army base in Poland.

