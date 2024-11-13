https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/kremlin-calls-opening-of-us-base-in-poland-attempt-to-contain-russias-military-potential-1120875691.html
Kremlin Calls Opening of US Base in Poland Attempt to Contain Russia's Military Potential
The opening of a US missile defense base in Poland is an attempt to contain Russia's military potential, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
On Monday, the chief of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, said that a US missile defense base will open in the Polish city of Redzikowo on November 13. "This is the advancement of American military infrastructure in Europe towards our borders. This is nothing more than an attempt to contain our military potential," Peskov told reporters. This leads to the adoption of appropriate measures to ensure parity, the official added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The opening of a US missile defense base in Poland is an attempt to contain Russia's military potential, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
On Monday, the chief of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, said that a US missile defense base will open in the Polish city
of Redzikowo on November 13.
"This is the advancement of American military infrastructure in Europe towards our borders. This is nothing more than an attempt to contain our military potential," Peskov told reporters.
This leads to the adoption of appropriate measures to ensure parity, the official added.
Aegis is a US Navy base transferred under the command of NATO-EUCOM, the command of American forces in Europe. The Aegis missile defense base has become the first permanent US Army base in Poland.