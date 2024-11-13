https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/kremlin-calls-opening-of-us-base-in-poland-attempt-to-contain-russias-military-potential-1120875691.html

Kremlin Calls Opening of US Base in Poland Attempt to Contain Russia's Military Potential

Kremlin Calls Opening of US Base in Poland Attempt to Contain Russia's Military Potential

The opening of a US missile defense base in Poland is an attempt to contain Russia's military potential, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the chief of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, said that a US missile defense base will open in the Polish city of Redzikowo on November 13. "This is the advancement of American military infrastructure in Europe towards our borders. This is nothing more than an attempt to contain our military potential," Peskov told reporters. This leads to the adoption of appropriate measures to ensure parity, the official added.

