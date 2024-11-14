https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/explosion-in-brasilias-three-powers-square-carried-out-by-suicide-bomber---reports-1120879867.html
Explosion in Brasilia's Three Powers Square Carried Out by Suicide Bomber - Reports
Explosion in Brasilia's Three Powers Square Carried Out by Suicide Bomber - Reports
Sputnik International
The explosions at the Three Powers Square in Brasilia that occurred earlier in the day have been organized by a suicide bomber, the G1 news portal reported on Thursday.
2024-11-14T04:23+0000
2024-11-14T04:23+0000
2024-11-14T04:23+0000
americas
brasilia
brazil
libertarian party
explosion
explosive device
improvised explosive device
explosive package
suicide bombing
suicide bomber
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120880072_0:33:3072:1761_1920x0_80_0_0_7737308b776af0c52c0b00186fb9ec12.jpg
Explosions sounded in Brasilia between the buildings of the Brazilian High Court and the country's National Congress overnight on Thursday, the news website reported at the time, adding that one of the explosions occurred in a vehicle parked between the two buildings. One person was killed in the incident. The bomber's name reportedly was Francisco Wanderley Luiz. Shortly after his car exploded, he attempted to attack the court's building. After that, he threw explosives under the building's canopy, showed a guard that he had explosives attached to his body, lay down on the floor, and detonated a second device on the back of his head, the news portal said, citing Vice Governor of the Brazilian Federal District Celina Leao. The man reportedly represented the country's Libertarian Party in the 2020 municipal elections but was not elected. Explosion technicians continue their work on the cordoned-off site where the body of the killed person remains, the news agency added.
americas
brasilia
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120880072_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2317bcbc54f32ba106db933d9801a17e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
suicide bomber, brasilia's explosion, explosion in brasilia, bombing in brazil, bombing in brasilia, terrorist attack, bomb detonation, bomb explosion, explosive devise
suicide bomber, brasilia's explosion, explosion in brasilia, bombing in brazil, bombing in brasilia, terrorist attack, bomb detonation, bomb explosion, explosive devise
Explosion in Brasilia's Three Powers Square Carried Out by Suicide Bomber - Reports
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The explosions at the Three Powers Square in Brasilia that occurred earlier in the day have been organized by a suicide bomber, the G1 news website reported on Thursday.
Explosions sounded in Brasilia between the buildings of the Brazilian High Court and the country's National Congress overnight on Thursday, the news website reported at the time, adding that one of the explosions occurred in a vehicle parked between the two buildings. One person was killed in the incident.
The bomber's name reportedly was Francisco Wanderley Luiz. Shortly after his car exploded, he attempted to attack the court's building. After that, he threw explosives under the building's canopy, showed a guard that he had explosives attached to his body, lay down on the floor, and detonated a second device on the back of his head, the news portal said, citing Vice Governor of the Brazilian Federal District Celina Leao.
The man reportedly represented the country's Libertarian Party in the 2020 municipal elections but was not elected.
Explosion technicians continue their work on the cordoned-off site where the body of the killed person remains, the news agency added.