Explosion in Brasilia's Three Powers Square Carried Out by Suicide Bomber - Reports

The explosions at the Three Powers Square in Brasilia that occurred earlier in the day have been organized by a suicide bomber, the G1 news portal reported on Thursday.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120880072_0:33:3072:1761_1920x0_80_0_0_7737308b776af0c52c0b00186fb9ec12.jpg

Explosions sounded in Brasilia between the buildings of the Brazilian High Court and the country's National Congress overnight on Thursday, the news website reported at the time, adding that one of the explosions occurred in a vehicle parked between the two buildings. One person was killed in the incident. The bomber's name reportedly was Francisco Wanderley Luiz. Shortly after his car exploded, he attempted to attack the court's building. After that, he threw explosives under the building's canopy, showed a guard that he had explosives attached to his body, lay down on the floor, and detonated a second device on the back of his head, the news portal said, citing Vice Governor of the Brazilian Federal District Celina Leao. The man reportedly represented the country's Libertarian Party in the 2020 municipal elections but was not elected. Explosion technicians continue their work on the cordoned-off site where the body of the killed person remains, the news agency added.

