Lavrov Holds Talks With Colombian Foreign Minister
Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo is in Moscow on November 12-15 for a working visit.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Colombian counterpart Luis Gilberto Murillo.The heads of the diplomatic departments will discuss the process of an intra-Colombian peace settlement, as well as a number of key issues on the international and regional agenda.The ministers will review the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, colombian foreign minister murillo
09:21 GMT 14.11.2024
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo is in Moscow on November 12-15 for a working visit.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Colombian counterpart Luis Gilberto Murillo.
The heads of the diplomatic departments will discuss the process of an intra-Colombian peace settlement, as well as a number of key issues on the international and regional agenda.
The ministers will review the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
