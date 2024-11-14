https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/lavrov-holds-talks-with-colombian-foreign-minister-1120881502.html
Lavrov Holds Talks With Colombian Foreign Minister
Lavrov Holds Talks With Colombian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo is in Moscow on November 12-15 for a working visit.
2024-11-14T09:21+0000
2024-11-14T09:21+0000
2024-11-14T09:21+0000
world
sergey lavrov
maria zakharova
moscow
russia
russian foreign ministry
colombia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120706935_0:0:2871:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_89f2166ab4496bc0dccac3313a6d9fcb.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Colombian counterpart Luis Gilberto Murillo.The heads of the diplomatic departments will discuss the process of an intra-Colombian peace settlement, as well as a number of key issues on the international and regional agenda.The ministers will review the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
moscow
russia
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120706935_26:0:2755:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_badb8f8aaf46021d8fd317a383d476f5.jpg
Lavrov holds talks with Colombian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Lavrov holds talks with Colombian Foreign Minister
2024-11-14T09:21+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, colombian foreign minister murillo
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, colombian foreign minister murillo
Lavrov Holds Talks With Colombian Foreign Minister
Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo is in Moscow on November 12-15 for a working visit.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Colombian counterpart Luis Gilberto Murillo.
The heads of the diplomatic departments will discuss the process of an intra-Colombian peace settlement, as well as a number of key issues on the international and regional agenda.
The ministers will review the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!