https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/us-military-suicide-rates-increase-raising-alarms-over-prevention-strategies-1120889008.html
US Military Suicide Rates Increase, Raising Alarms Over Prevention Strategies
US Military Suicide Rates Increase, Raising Alarms Over Prevention Strategies
Sputnik International
The number of suicides among US service members increased in 2023 to 523 from 493 the previous year, the Pentagon said in a report released on Thursday.
2024-11-14T18:01+0000
2024-11-14T18:01+0000
2024-11-14T18:01+0000
americas
us
pentagon
us army
us armed forces
us department of defense (dod)
suicide
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117029274_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7b48a13f10b77fbe286ec84f4a5762d.jpg
"In CY 2023, 523 Service members died by suicide, which is more than the previous year (493). The Total Force rate – which is the focus of the ASRM report – of suicide deaths per 100,000 Service members was 9 percent higher than in 2022," the report said. The Active Component rate was also 12% higher in 2023 than 2022, an increase the Pentagon describes as "not statistically significant." Active Component suicide rates were similar to the US population in most years between 2011 and 2023 after accounting for age and sex differences, the report noted. The Pentagon also reported 146 deaths by suicide among family members in 2022, down from the 165 family members lost to suicide in 2021. The findings indicate the urgent need for the Pentagon to redouble its work in the suicide prevention and postvention, Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement regarding the report. The Pentagon with the support of Congress is set to make an "unprecedented investment" in suicide prevention in fiscal year 2025, Austin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/us-suicide-rates-reached-record-levels-last-year-according-to-new-cdc-report-1115293706.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117029274_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00b461d4639241990d5543400dc735da.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us army, us armed forces, suicide rate in us army, pentagon, us dod
us army, us armed forces, suicide rate in us army, pentagon, us dod
US Military Suicide Rates Increase, Raising Alarms Over Prevention Strategies
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The number of suicides among US service members increased in 2023 to 523 from 493 the previous year, the Pentagon said in a report released on Thursday.
"In CY 2023, 523 Service members died by suicide, which is more than the previous year (493). The Total Force rate – which is the focus of the ASRM report – of suicide deaths per 100,000 Service members was 9 percent higher than in 2022," the report said.
The Active Component rate was also 12% higher in 2023 than 2022, an increase the Pentagon describes as "not statistically significant."
Active Component suicide rates were similar to the US population in most years between 2011 and 2023 after accounting for age and sex differences, the report noted.
30 November 2023, 01:48 GMT
The Pentagon also reported 146 deaths by suicide among family members in 2022, down from the 165 family members lost to suicide in 2021.
The findings indicate the urgent need for the Pentagon to redouble its work in the suicide prevention and postvention, Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement regarding the report.
The Pentagon with the support of Congress is set to make an "unprecedented investment" in suicide prevention in fiscal year 2025, Austin added.