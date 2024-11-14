International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/us-military-suicide-rates-increase-raising-alarms-over-prevention-strategies-1120889008.html
US Military Suicide Rates Increase, Raising Alarms Over Prevention Strategies
US Military Suicide Rates Increase, Raising Alarms Over Prevention Strategies
Sputnik International
The number of suicides among US service members increased in 2023 to 523 from 493 the previous year, the Pentagon said in a report released on Thursday.
2024-11-14T18:01+0000
2024-11-14T18:01+0000
americas
us
pentagon
us army
us armed forces
us department of defense (dod)
suicide
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117029274_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7b48a13f10b77fbe286ec84f4a5762d.jpg
"In CY 2023, 523 Service members died by suicide, which is more than the previous year (493). The Total Force rate – which is the focus of the ASRM report – of suicide deaths per 100,000 Service members was 9 percent higher than in 2022," the report said. The Active Component rate was also 12% higher in 2023 than 2022, an increase the Pentagon describes as "not statistically significant." Active Component suicide rates were similar to the US population in most years between 2011 and 2023 after accounting for age and sex differences, the report noted. The Pentagon also reported 146 deaths by suicide among family members in 2022, down from the 165 family members lost to suicide in 2021. The findings indicate the urgent need for the Pentagon to redouble its work in the suicide prevention and postvention, Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement regarding the report. The Pentagon with the support of Congress is set to make an "unprecedented investment" in suicide prevention in fiscal year 2025, Austin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/us-suicide-rates-reached-record-levels-last-year-according-to-new-cdc-report-1115293706.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117029274_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00b461d4639241990d5543400dc735da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us army, us armed forces, suicide rate in us army, pentagon, us dod
us army, us armed forces, suicide rate in us army, pentagon, us dod

US Military Suicide Rates Increase, Raising Alarms Over Prevention Strategies

18:01 GMT 14.11.2024
© AP Photo / Paul SakumaAn unidentified army soldier looks emotional during a memorial service at Fort Hood, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2009, where President Barack Obama spoke
An unidentified army soldier looks emotional during a memorial service at Fort Hood, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2009, where President Barack Obama spoke - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2024
© AP Photo / Paul Sakuma
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The number of suicides among US service members increased in 2023 to 523 from 493 the previous year, the Pentagon said in a report released on Thursday.
"In CY 2023, 523 Service members died by suicide, which is more than the previous year (493). The Total Force rate – which is the focus of the ASRM report – of suicide deaths per 100,000 Service members was 9 percent higher than in 2022," the report said.
The Active Component rate was also 12% higher in 2023 than 2022, an increase the Pentagon describes as "not statistically significant."
Active Component suicide rates were similar to the US population in most years between 2011 and 2023 after accounting for age and sex differences, the report noted.
Sad man - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2023
Americas
US Suicide Rates Reached Record Levels Last Year According to New CDC Report
30 November 2023, 01:48 GMT
The Pentagon also reported 146 deaths by suicide among family members in 2022, down from the 165 family members lost to suicide in 2021.
The findings indicate the urgent need for the Pentagon to redouble its work in the suicide prevention and postvention, Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement regarding the report.
The Pentagon with the support of Congress is set to make an "unprecedented investment" in suicide prevention in fiscal year 2025, Austin added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала