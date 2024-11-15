Putin and Scholz Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Energy Cooperation, and Middle East Tensions
14:43 GMT 15.11.2024 (Updated: 16:02 GMT 15.11.2024)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following their meeting at Moscow's Kremlin, Russia.
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev/
Subscribe
Several news websites reported earlier in the day that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, it was held at the initiative of the German side, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday.
"On the initiative of the German side, the first telephone conversation between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz since December 2022 was held ," the statement said.
During the conversation:
Putin and Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine, with a detailed exchange of views on the conflict.
Putin reiterated Russia's fulfillment of its contractual obligations in the energy sector and expressed readiness for cooperation if Germany shows interest.
The possibility of resuming negotiations on Ukraine was raised, with Putin stating Russia remains open to talks if Kiev is willing to engage.
Putin emphasized that any agreements on Ukraine must consider Russian security interests, new territorial realities, and the root causes of the conflict.
The Russian president attributed the crisis in Ukraine to NATO’s aggressive policies and criticized Germany’s unfriendly stance as a factor in deteriorating relations.
The leaders also addressed the escalated situation in the Middle East, with Putin informing Scholz of Russia’s efforts to de-escalate tensions and seek peaceful solutions in the region.
Scholz Urges Peace Talks With Ukraine in Call With Putin
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to restart negotiations with Ukraine aimed at achieving a "just and lasting peace" during a phone call this afternoon, German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said earlier on Friday.
"Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this afternoon," Hebestreit said in a statement.
Scholz stressed the need for Russia to demonstrate readiness for talks, but also condemned its ongoing military actions in Ukraine.
Scholz told Putin the conflict in Ukraine must end and warned the Russian president that Germany will support Ukraine for as long as necessary.
Scholz had earlier spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and plans a follow up call with him after the discussion with Putin.
11 October, 17:37 GMT
A source in the German government revealed that Scholz and Putin have agreed to stay in touch in the future.
"The Chancellor and the President of Russia have agreed to continue to maintain contact," the source said.
Germany has been the second-biggest contributor of military assistance to Ukraine throughout the NATO proxy war against Russia, according to Kiel Institute for the World Economy figures, contributing some €10.6 billion ($11.1 billion) in arms since January 2022.
That includes Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks, Flakpanzer Gepard anti-aircraft guns, Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers and Schutzenpanzer Marder infantry fighting vehicles.