Putin and Scholz Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Energy Cooperation, and Middle East Tensions

Sputnik International

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in negotiations with Ukraine aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace during a phone call this afternoon, German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, it was held at the initiative of the German side, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday.During the conversation:Scholz Urges Peace Talks With Ukraine in Call With PutinGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to restart negotiations with Ukraine aimed at achieving a "just and lasting peace" during a phone call this afternoon, German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said earlier on Friday.Scholz stressed the need for Russia to demonstrate readiness for talks, but also condemned its ongoing military actions in Ukraine.Scholz told Putin the conflict in Ukraine must end and warned the Russian president that Germany will support Ukraine for as long as necessary.Scholz had earlier spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and plans a follow up call with him after the discussion with Putin.A source in the German government revealed that Scholz and Putin have agreed to stay in touch in the future."The Chancellor and the President of Russia have agreed to continue to maintain contact," the source said.Germany has been the second-biggest contributor of military assistance to Ukraine throughout the NATO proxy war against Russia, according to Kiel Institute for the World Economy figures, contributing some €10.6 billion ($11.1 billion) in arms since January 2022.That includes Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks, Flakpanzer Gepard anti-aircraft guns, Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers and Schutzenpanzer Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

