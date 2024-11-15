https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/unesco-faces-backlash-over-anti-russian-bias-in-journalist-safety-report-1120898552.html

UNESCO Faces Backlash Over Anti-Russian Bias in Journalist Safety Report

The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) has published a response to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay’s draft report on the safety of journalists and impunity for their killers in 2022-2023, calling it biased and politically motivated.

The report, which focuses on Western journalists, omits Russian journalists killed or injured in recent years."We believe this draft report demonstrates Ms. Azoulay's complete unsuitability for her high-ranking position," VGTRK stated.Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the report “blatantly biased, bordering on racist” and accused UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay of neglecting her responsibilities.“It appears this omission was made on national grounds, which not only contradicts UNESCO's mandate but raises questions about the moral suitability of the person holding the position,” Zakharova said, adding that Russia would not tolerate such actions.

