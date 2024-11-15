International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/unesco-faces-backlash-over-anti-russian-bias-in-journalist-safety-report-1120898552.html
UNESCO Faces Backlash Over Anti-Russian Bias in Journalist Safety Report
UNESCO Faces Backlash Over Anti-Russian Bias in Journalist Safety Report
Sputnik International
The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) has published a response to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay’s draft report on the safety of journalists and impunity for their killers in 2022-2023, calling it biased and politically motivated.
2024-11-15T16:04+0000
2024-11-15T16:24+0000
world
maria zakharova
russia
unesco
vgtrk
russian foreign ministry
journalists
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120898264_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5a45310443b38c665af9876af0365458.jpg
The report, which focuses on Western journalists, omits Russian journalists killed or injured in recent years."We believe this draft report demonstrates Ms. Azoulay's complete unsuitability for her high-ranking position," VGTRK stated.Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the report “blatantly biased, bordering on racist” and accused UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay of neglecting her responsibilities.“It appears this omission was made on national grounds, which not only contradicts UNESCO's mandate but raises questions about the moral suitability of the person holding the position,” Zakharova said, adding that Russia would not tolerate such actions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220704/russia-remains-committed-to-ending-war-against-journalists---lavrov-1096951666.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120898264_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd56fdf13059282bcf35a0e586dcb0ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
unesco, unesco reports, journalists, journalists safety, russian journalists, audrey azoulay, vgtrk, maria zakharova
unesco, unesco reports, journalists, journalists safety, russian journalists, audrey azoulay, vgtrk, maria zakharova

UNESCO Faces Backlash Over Anti-Russian Bias in Journalist Safety Report

16:04 GMT 15.11.2024 (Updated: 16:24 GMT 15.11.2024)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankVGRTK correspondent Igor Kornelyuk reporting from Lugansk. (Archive photo). The journalist was heavily wounded during mortar shelling in the village of Metallist and died of injuries in a Lugansk hospital.
VGRTK correspondent Igor Kornelyuk reporting from Lugansk. (Archive photo). The journalist was heavily wounded during mortar shelling in the village of Metallist and died of injuries in a Lugansk hospital. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) has published a response to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay’s draft report on the safety of journalists and impunity for their killers in 2022-2023, calling it biased and politically motivated.
The report, which focuses on Western journalists, omits Russian journalists killed or injured in recent years.
"We believe this draft report demonstrates Ms. Azoulay's complete unsuitability for her high-ranking position," VGTRK stated.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the report “blatantly biased, bordering on racist” and accused UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay of neglecting her responsibilities.
“It appears this omission was made on national grounds, which not only contradicts UNESCO's mandate but raises questions about the moral suitability of the person holding the position,” Zakharova said, adding that Russia would not tolerate such actions.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha in Riyadh as part of his visit to Saudi Arabia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2022
Russia
Russia Remains Committed to Ending 'War Against Journalists' - Lavrov
4 July 2022, 17:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала