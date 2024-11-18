https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/sizing-up-the-g20s-economic-power-in-facts-and-figures-1120916886.html

Sizing Up the G20's Economic Power in Facts and Figures

Sizing Up the G20's Economic Power in Facts and Figures

Sputnik International

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an international forum for governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union that aims to address global economic issues. Representing over 80% of the world's GDP, the G20 holds annual summits where leaders discuss and coordinate policies to promote international economic cooperation.

2024-11-18T16:18+0000

2024-11-18T16:18+0000

2024-11-18T16:18+0000

multimedia

infographic

g20

brazil

sergey lavrov

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/12/1120917212_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b36d6b8fbbba7fcb72656b5e0faee6d0.png

The two-day G20 summit has kicked off on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The conference is led by the country's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, while the Russian delegation is headed by Sergey Lavrov, Moscow's foreign policy chief.The G20 Summit serves as a crucial international forum for addressing global economic issues and tackling pressing world challenges, including financial crises, energy concerns, healthcare, and agriculture.The forum’s motto for 2024 is "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet." The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moscow is committed to the essential goal of depoliticizing the G20, advocating instead for a focus on its core responsibilities: fostering economic growth and promoting sustainable development.Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn more about G20 economic potential!

brazil

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

g20, g20 geoeconomic, g20 gdp, g20 global trade, g20 international trade, g20 global economy