https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/sizing-up-the-g20s-economic-power-in-facts-and-figures-1120916886.html
Sizing Up the G20's Economic Power in Facts and Figures
Sizing Up the G20's Economic Power in Facts and Figures
Sputnik International
The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an international forum for governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union that aims to address global economic issues. Representing over 80% of the world's GDP, the G20 holds annual summits where leaders discuss and coordinate policies to promote international economic cooperation.
2024-11-18T16:18+0000
2024-11-18T16:18+0000
2024-11-18T16:18+0000
multimedia
infographic
g20
brazil
sergey lavrov
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/12/1120917212_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b36d6b8fbbba7fcb72656b5e0faee6d0.png
The two-day G20 summit has kicked off on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The conference is led by the country's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, while the Russian delegation is headed by Sergey Lavrov, Moscow's foreign policy chief.The G20 Summit serves as a crucial international forum for addressing global economic issues and tackling pressing world challenges, including financial crises, energy concerns, healthcare, and agriculture.The forum’s motto for 2024 is "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet." The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moscow is committed to the essential goal of depoliticizing the G20, advocating instead for a focus on its core responsibilities: fostering economic growth and promoting sustainable development.Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn more about G20 economic potential!
brazil
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/12/1120917212_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d6df1c025c1f96024f956c7a656bd378.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
g20, g20 geoeconomic, g20 gdp, g20 global trade, g20 international trade, g20 global economy
g20, g20 geoeconomic, g20 gdp, g20 global trade, g20 international trade, g20 global economy
Sizing Up the G20's Economic Power in Facts and Figures
The Group of Twenty (G20), is an international forum consisting of governments and central bank governors from 19 nations and the EU, seeking to tackle global economic challenges, and represents over 80% of the world’s GDP. Annually, G20 leaders convene at summits to debate and coordinate policies aimed at fostering global economic cooperation.
The two-day G20 summit has kicked off on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The conference is led by the country's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, while the Russian delegation is headed by Sergey Lavrov, Moscow's foreign policy chief.
The G20 Summit serves as a crucial international forum for addressing global economic issues and tackling pressing world challenges, including financial crises, energy concerns, healthcare, and agriculture.
The forum’s motto for 2024 is "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet." The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moscow is committed to the essential goal of depoliticizing the G20, advocating instead for a focus on its core responsibilities: fostering economic growth and promoting sustainable development.
Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn more about G20 economic potential!