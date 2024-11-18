https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/why-does-russias-su-57-fighter-get-the-better-of-us-f-35--1120920284.html

Why Does Russia’s Su-57 Fighter Get the Better of US’ F-35?

The Su-57 can be used around the clock, including in challenging weather conditions and against robust enemy jamming environments

Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet recently made a splash at an international air show in the Chinese city of Zhuhai. What is so unique about this warplane’s characteristics and why does it outshine the US-made F-35? The Su-57 significantly surpasses the F-35 in terms of weapons (various short, medium and long-range air-to-air missiles plus guided aerial bombs against a small array of air-to-air missiles and bombs), speed (2,600 km per hour against 1,900) and maneuverability, experts say. The Su-57’s advantage is the latest Russian long-range missile R-37M, which has already been effectively used in the special operation. The missile allows the Su-57 to hit air targets at a distance twice as large as the F-35, according to the Military Watch magazine. Russian military expert Alexey Leonkov said that the Su-57’s stealth features don’t affect its speed and maneuverability. According to him, the warplane can carry all types of serial weapons as well as new types of munitions, for example, the Kinzhal (lit. Dagger) missiles. Notably, the one-seater Su-57 has a “second pilot” option, an AI system that helps a pilot monitor the operation of all units of the warplane when he is engaged in combat work, per Leonkov. Head of the Sukhoi Design Bureau Mikhail Strelets explained that the F-35 was designed with a focus on its capabilities to strike ground targets, but lacks acceleration and maneuverability, while the Su-57 is a versatile fighter jet capable of fulfilling multiple roles.

