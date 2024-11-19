https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/atacms-and-gmlrs-maximum-range-and-possible-threat-to-russia-1120932284.html

ATACMS and GMLRS: Maximum Range and Possible Threat to Russia

ATACMS and GMLRS: Maximum Range and Possible Threat to Russia

Sputnik International

This infographic prepared by Sputnik shows how far into Russia the Kiev forces can strike using GMLRS rockets and ATACMS missiles – two types of long-range ordnance supplied to Ukraine by the West – giving their maximum range and the current situation on the battlefield.

2024-11-19T16:46+0000

2024-11-19T16:46+0000

2024-11-19T16:46+0000

multimedia

infographic

army tactical missile system (atacms)

gmlrs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/13/1120932350_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_1995c5aab4b420f698fa34805dddd984.jpg

This infographic prepared by Sputnik shows how far into Russia the Kiev forces can strike using GMLRS rockets and ATACMS missiles – two types of long-range ordnance supplied to Ukraine by the West – giving their maximum range and the current situation on the battlefield.While the November 19 missile attack already confirmed that ATACMS missiles can reach as far as the Bryansk region, this material allows you to see where else these weapons could potentially hit.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

atacms, gmlrs, ukraine long range strikes russia