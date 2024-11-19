https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/atacms-and-gmlrs-maximum-range-and-possible-threat-to-russia-1120932284.html
ATACMS and GMLRS: Maximum Range and Possible Threat to Russia
This infographic prepared by Sputnik shows how far into Russia the Kiev forces can strike using GMLRS rockets and ATACMS missiles – two types of long-range ordnance supplied to Ukraine by the West – giving their maximum range and the current situation on the battlefield.While the November 19 missile attack already confirmed that ATACMS missiles can reach as far as the Bryansk region, this material allows you to see where else these weapons could potentially hit.
Russia’s air defense forces rally to protect their homeland as the White House gave a green light to Ukraine to launch long-range strikes deep into Russian territory.
This infographic prepared by Sputnik shows how far into Russia the Kiev forces can strike using GMLRS rockets and ATACMS missiles – two types of long-range ordnance supplied to Ukraine by the West – giving their maximum range and the current situation on the battlefield.
While the November 19 missile attack already confirmed that ATACMS missiles can reach as far as the Bryansk region, this material allows you to see where else these weapons could potentially hit.