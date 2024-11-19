https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/brics-fighting-neo-colonialism-highlights-from-sputnik-hosted-media-event-in-india-1120929078.html
BRICS Fighting Neo-Colonialism: Highlights From Sputnik-Hosted Media Event in India
Sputnik International
The world is moving from unipolarity to multipolarity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said at a Sputnik media event in New Delhi, India.
The Sputnik India-hosted event featured prominent media representatives, including Dmitry Kiselev, director-general of Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The world is moving from unipolarity to multipolarity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said at a Sputnik media event in New Delhi, India.
The event was titled: “New Avenues for Cooperation Between Indian and Russian Media: Boosting People-to-People Ties Between India and Russia”.
Peskov added that the new world order should be based on mutual respect, reject any signs of neo-colonialism and remove threats to different countries. It should be a world where countries can solve their own problems without interference from others, he continued.
According to Peskov, BRICS helps fight attempts to introduce a neo-colonial system. He cited the example of India, which he claimed is facing unprecedented pressure, sometimes unpardonable pressure, from the United States.
Peskov stressed that unlike the US, Russia does not look to lecture India on how to deal with its border disagreement with China, just as it does not look to lecture China on how to deal with India either.
"Russia values its relationship with both India and China. When Russia says multipolar world, it means it. Russia does not interfere in regional affairs and neither should America," Peskov said.
Speaking about the United States, the Kremlin spokesman added that Russia is open to President-elect Donald Trump's peace proposal for the Ukraine conflict. According to Peskov, the Biden administration “stands for war, not peace” since it recently authorized strikes deep into Russia.
Concerning the Russia-NATO showdown, Dmitry Kiselev, director-general of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik News Agency's parent group, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to Western threats by adopting a new nuclear doctrine. Amongst other additions, the new doctrine states that Russia will consider aggression by a non-nuclear state that is supported by a nuclear state as a joint attack