Lavrov Calls Use of ATACMS in Bryansk Region Signal That US Wants Escalation
Lavrov Calls Use of ATACMS in Bryansk Region Signal That US Wants Escalation
RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey lavrov on Tuesday has called the use of the ATACMS ballistic missiles in Russia's Bryansk Region a... 19.11.2024
RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey lavrov on Tuesday has called the use of the ATACMS ballistic missiles in Russia's Bryansk Region a signal that the West is seeking an escalation of the Ukraine conflict.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the armed forces of Ukraine struck with six ATACMS ballistic missiles at the Bryansk Region.
"You ask me a question, how do I know that what the New York Times published is true or an attempt to test the waters? I don't know. The fact that ATACMS missiles were used repeatedly in the Bryansk region tonight is, of course, a signal that they want an escalation," Lavrov told a news conference after the G20 summit in Brazil.
The minister said he could not confirm information that the US allowed Kiev to strike deep into Russia, adding that there were some reports, but there was no the official confirmation from the US.
Russia will respond accordingly to the US decision to allow Kiev to strike deep into Russian territory, Lavrov said, adding that he hopes the West will carefully study Russia's updated nuclear doctrine.
Lavrov further warned that Moscow will react accordingly to the US allowing Kiev to strike deep into the Russian Federation.
Regarding the G20 summit itself, the minister mentioned that Western powers tried to “Ukrainize” the G20 agenda, but other members insisted that other conflicts be included in the final declaration.
He added that Russia agrees with the paragraph on Ukraine in the G20's final declaration, which calls for an honest and reasonable conversation about peace on realistic terms.