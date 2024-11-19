https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/lavrov-holds-press-conference-on-sidelines-of-g20-summit--1120927850.html

Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Sidelines of G20 Summit

Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Sidelines of G20 Summit

Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Rio de Janeiro, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov talks to media on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

2024-11-19T13:12+0000

2024-11-19T13:12+0000

2024-11-19T13:12+0000

world

sergey lavrov

rio de janeiro

g20

multipolar world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756223_0:0:2598:1461_1920x0_80_0_0_16f7d7fbe92863b714f3d4e4d7c3ed63.jpg

Sputnik is live from Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talks to the media on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Lavrov is a famous advocate for a multipolar world spearheaded by the emerging Global South. The G20 is an alliance of the most affluent and geopolitically powerful nations that was formed in the wake of the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis to coordinate global policies. G20 seeks to tackle global economic challenges, and represents over 80% of the world’s GDP. Annually, G20 leaders convene at summits to debate and coordinate policies aimed at fostering global economic cooperation.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!

rio de janeiro

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov's press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Sputnik International Lavrov's press conference on the sidelines of the G20 2024-11-19T13:12+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lavrov g20, g20 russia, lavrov global south, g20 multipolar world