Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Sidelines of G20 Summit
Sputnik is live from Rio de Janeiro, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov talks to media on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.
Sputnik is live from Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talks to the media on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Lavrov is a famous advocate for a multipolar world spearheaded by the emerging Global South. The G20 is an alliance of the most affluent and geopolitically powerful nations that was formed in the wake of the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis to coordinate global policies. G20 seeks to tackle global economic challenges, and represents over 80% of the world’s GDP. Annually, G20 leaders convene at summits to debate and coordinate policies aimed at fostering global economic cooperation.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!
Russia's top diplomat reportedly also held a brief personal exchange with French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders.
