BRICS Corridor: China Eyes Pacific-Atlantic Rail Project via Bolivia and Brazil

China will assess the possibility of building a railway between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, which will pass through Bolivia and Brazil, Bolivian President Luis Arce said.
On Tuesday, Arce met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Xi also expressed interest in cooperation in the financial sector, mining, lithium production and expanding a joint aerospace program, Arce added. Last week, Peru opened a major port connecting Latin America and China, which creates major trade opportunities for Bolivia.
On Tuesday, Arce met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
"He also expressed interest in studying the construction of an interoceanic train that will connect the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, starting from the Peruvian megaport of Chancay and passing through the territory of BRICS partners - Bolivia and Brazil," Arce said on Telegram on Wednesday.
Xi also expressed interest in cooperation in the financial sector, mining, lithium production and expanding a joint aerospace program, Arce added.
Last week, Peru opened a major port connecting Latin America and China, which creates major trade opportunities for Bolivia.