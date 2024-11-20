https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/russias-new-nuclear-policy-leaves-us-and-nato-facing-strategic-dead-end---intel-chief-1120937721.html

Russia's New Nuclear Policy Leaves US and NATO Facing Strategic Dead End - Intel Chief

The expanded list of grounds for Russia to use nuclear weapons in the updated nuclear deterrence policy effectively eliminates the possibility of defeating the country on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russia released a presidential decree outlining the basic principles of the country's policy on nuclear deterrence. The document sets out among other things that a massive aerial attack on Russia, including with the use of cruise missiles and drones, could trigger a nuclear response. The West realizes the need for greater restraint in relations with Russia in order to avoid getting involved in a catastrophic military conflict, the official said, adding that "enemies are forced to admit that the Russian president’s determination to firmly defend the country’s fundamental interests by all available means narrows the room for maneuver for Washington and Brussels."

