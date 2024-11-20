https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/sputnik-hosts-roundtable-discussion-on-brics-potential-1120935416.html
Sputnik Hosts Roundtable Discussion on BRICS Potential
Russian international news agency Sputnik hosted a roundtable discussion on future cooperation prospects between Russia and India, two of BRICS’ original founding members, today.
Titled "BRICS Potential: Expanding Humanitarian, Political, and Trade-Economic Development as a Driving Force for Fostering a New World Order," the discussion was meant to explore questions such as BRICS' ability to realize its potential and the role Russia and India can play in the group's development.The Russian side was represented by Dmitry Kiselev, general director of Sputnik News Agency and a leading Russian journalist who has interviewed Vladimir Putin, and Alexey Maslov, professor and director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University.India's side was represented by Shri Amb. Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary and chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Dr. Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convenor of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and professor at PGDAV College at the University of Delhi.The discussion was moderated by Prof. Alexander Dugin, Russian philosopher and founder of the Geopolitical School and Eurasian Movement.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more.
05:30 GMT 20.11.2024 (Updated: 06:04 GMT 20.11.2024)
Titled "BRICS Potential: Expanding Humanitarian, Political, and Trade-Economic Development as a Driving Force for Fostering a New World Order," the discussion was meant to explore questions such as BRICS' ability to realize its potential and the role Russia and India can play in the group’s development.
The Russian side was represented by Dmitry Kiselev, general director of Sputnik News Agency and a leading Russian journalist who has interviewed Vladimir Putin, and Alexey Maslov, professor and director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University.
India’s side was represented by Shri Amb. Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary and chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Dr. Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convenor of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and professor at PGDAV College at the University of Delhi.
The discussion was moderated by Prof. Alexander Dugin, Russian philosopher and founder of the Geopolitical School and Eurasian Movement.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more.