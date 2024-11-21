International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/always-close-to-the-people-kremlin-weighs-in-on-likelihood-of-putin-visiting-donbass-1120950876.html
'Always Close to the People': Kremlin Weighs in on Likelihood of Putin Visiting Donbass
'Always Close to the People': Kremlin Weighs in on Likelihood of Putin Visiting Donbass
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin may travel to Donbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that the president is always close to those who need his help.
2024-11-21T11:25+0000
2024-11-21T11:25+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
mariupol
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120812595_0:0:3216:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_23db775169d1e3138f0380d2e3abc049.jpg
"Of course, I do not rule out that such visits will occur again ... Our president is always close to the people, close to those who need his care and assistance," Peskov stressed. In March 2023, Vladimir Putin embarked on an extensive working visit to Mariupol. Getting behind the wheel himself, the president toured various districts of the city. According to the Kremlin spokesman, numerous elements of the trip were impromptu, including stops at the Philharmonic Hall and for conversations with local residents. Putin was accompanied on this visit by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.In April of that year, Putin visited the headquarters of the Dnepr Battlegroup in the Kherson region and the headquarters of the National Guard's 'Vostok' unit in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/full-text-of-russias-updated-nuclear-doctrine-1120932192.html
mariupol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/07/1120812595_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc0dcd4ec9792cc2ea298968ff5013d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin donbass, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, putin mariupol
putin donbass, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, putin mariupol

'Always Close to the People': Kremlin Weighs in on Likelihood of Putin Visiting Donbass

11:25 GMT 21.11.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Valdai Forum plenary session
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Valdai Forum plenary session - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Donbass, emphasizing the head of state's ongoing commitment to supporting those in need of his help.
"Of course, I do not rule out that such visits will occur again ... Our president is always close to the people, close to those who need his care and assistance," Peskov stressed.
In March 2023, Vladimir Putin embarked on an extensive working visit to Mariupol. Getting behind the wheel himself, the president toured various districts of the city. According to the Kremlin spokesman, numerous elements of the trip were impromptu, including stops at the Philharmonic Hall and for conversations with local residents. Putin was accompanied on this visit by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.
Putin signs Russia's updated nuclear doctrine - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2024
World
Full Text of Russia's Updated Nuclear Doctrine
19 November, 17:46 GMT
In April of that year, Putin visited the headquarters of the Dnepr Battlegroup in the Kherson region and the headquarters of the National Guard's 'Vostok' unit in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала