'Always Close to the People': Kremlin Weighs in on Likelihood of Putin Visiting Donbass

Russian President Vladimir Putin may travel to Donbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that the president is always close to those who need his help.
"Of course, I do not rule out that such visits will occur again ... Our president is always close to the people, close to those who need his care and assistance," Peskov stressed. In March 2023, Vladimir Putin embarked on an extensive working visit to Mariupol. Getting behind the wheel himself, the president toured various districts of the city. According to the Kremlin spokesman, numerous elements of the trip were impromptu, including stops at the Philharmonic Hall and for conversations with local residents. Putin was accompanied on this visit by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.In April of that year, Putin visited the headquarters of the Dnepr Battlegroup in the Kherson region and the headquarters of the National Guard's 'Vostok' unit in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
