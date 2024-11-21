https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/eu-migration-crisis-shows-need-for-controls-mutual-respect-1120952302.html

EU Migration Crisis Shows Need for Controls, Mutual Respect

The sad example of Western Europe's approach to immigration highlights the need for better controls guided by mutual respect, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Aleksei Erkhov said on Thursday.

"There is no need to fear immigration, which is actually a beneficial process. However, it is important to acknowledge the distortions that have occurred in this area in recent years. The unfortunate example of Western Europe serves as a reminder that it is essential to regulate this area, establish clear and fair rules for all parties involved, and do so in a spirit of mutual respect that is characteristic of our shared Eurasian cultural values," Erkhov said at a round-table discussion in Ankara. The ambassador, who spoke at the opening of the "Eurasianism. The Vision of the Common" panel organized by Ankara University, said that the world was undergoing significant transformations. The attempts to create integration schemes and efficient cooperation models show the need to focus on not only financial, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, but also on a common Eurasian worldview based on a shared cultural code, Erkhov said. Europe has been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Hundreds of thousands of migrants are trying to reach the European Union using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.

