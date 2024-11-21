International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/mercenaries-from-france-shoot-civilians-in-selidovo-in-dpr---eyewitness-1120952931.html
Mercenaries From France Shoot Civilians in Selidovo in DPR - Eyewitness
Mercenaries From France Shoot Civilians in Selidovo in DPR - Eyewitness
Sputnik International
French mercenaries shot civilians in the city of Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic before retreating from the settlement, a local resident told Sputnik on Thursday.
2024-11-21T13:57+0000
2024-11-21T14:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
ukraine
mercenaries
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116098759_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_247a631874b5d29cd39fb46adc973f0c.jpg
On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it had taken control of Selidovo, which is located 40 kilometers (24.9 miles) northwest of Donetsk and is of great strategic importance. "When Ukraine withdrew, it entered houses, knocked out apartment doors, shot civilians who were there. A man was left alone, barricaded the door, they could not break it down. And so he heard French speech, and on the radio they answered in Ukrainian 'the tasks are completed, there is no time, we are moving on.' That is, they had the task of shooting civilians. The French were shooting, there were Ukrainians and French. And the answer was received on the radio in Ukrainian," the eyewitness said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/russian-investigators-open-criminal-case-against-us-mercenary-who-took-part-in-kursk-attack-1120522316.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116098759_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e5cd88dda80b703a5ad6c1ff3cba470.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, tbilisi hired guns
russia-nato showdown, russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, tbilisi hired guns

Mercenaries From France Shoot Civilians in Selidovo in DPR - Eyewitness

13:57 GMT 21.11.2024 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 21.11.2024)
© AP Photo / Bernat ArmangueУкраинские военнослужащие в сопровождении членов Иностранного легиона под Харьковом. Архивное фото
Украинские военнослужащие в сопровождении членов Иностранного легиона под Харьковом. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2024
© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
Subscribe
SELIDOVO (Sputnik) - French mercenaries shot civilians in the city of Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic before retreating from the settlement, a local resident told Sputnik on Thursday.
On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it had taken control of Selidovo, which is located 40 kilometers (24.9 miles) northwest of Donetsk and is of great strategic importance.
A vehicle of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2024
Russia
Russian Investigators Open Criminal Case Against US Mercenary Who Took Part in Kursk Attack
12 October, 06:24 GMT
"When Ukraine withdrew, it entered houses, knocked out apartment doors, shot civilians who were there. A man was left alone, barricaded the door, they could not break it down. And so he heard French speech, and on the radio they answered in Ukrainian 'the tasks are completed, there is no time, we are moving on.' That is, they had the task of shooting civilians. The French were shooting, there were Ukrainians and French. And the answer was received on the radio in Ukrainian," the eyewitness said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала