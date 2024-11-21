https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/mercenaries-from-france-shoot-civilians-in-selidovo-in-dpr---eyewitness-1120952931.html
Mercenaries From France Shoot Civilians in Selidovo in DPR - Eyewitness
French mercenaries shot civilians in the city of Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic before retreating from the settlement, a local resident told Sputnik on Thursday.
On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it had taken control of Selidovo, which is located 40 kilometers (24.9 miles) northwest of Donetsk and is of great strategic importance. "When Ukraine withdrew, it entered houses, knocked out apartment doors, shot civilians who were there. A man was left alone, barricaded the door, they could not break it down. And so he heard French speech, and on the radio they answered in Ukrainian 'the tasks are completed, there is no time, we are moving on.' That is, they had the task of shooting civilians. The French were shooting, there were Ukrainians and French. And the answer was received on the radio in Ukrainian," the eyewitness said.
13:57 GMT 21.11.2024 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 21.11.2024)
