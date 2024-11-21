https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/putin-russia-strikes-ukrainian-defense-facility-with-new-oreshnik-ballistic-missile-1120955755.html

Putin: Russia Strikes Ukrainian Defense Facility With New Oreshnik Ballistic Missile

President Putin announced that Russia's Armed Forces carried out a combined strike using the latest Oreshnik medium-range missile against a Ukrainian defense industry facility in response to American and British weapon strikes on Russian territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Kiev’s use of long-range weapons will not affect the course of the special military operation, and all its objectives will be achieved. Illusions about the possibility of delivering a strategic defeat to Russia, about the events currently unfolding in the zone of the special military operation, particularly in light of the use of long-range Western-made weapons against our territory [should not be held]," Putin said in his address on Thursday.On the Response to Long-Range Weapon AttacksThe president reported that on November 19, Ukrainian forces attacked targets in the Bryansk region with six ATACMS missiles, followed by Storm Shadow system strikes in the Kursk region on November 21. Air defense systems repelled the attacks, resulting in no casualties or significant damage.Putin emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine has acquired global dimensions after these attacks. He noted that the use of long-range munitions against Russia is impossible without specialists from the countries where they were manufactured."We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities. In the event of an escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond equally decisively and symmetrically," the president stated.He added that Kiev’s use of long-range weapons will not affect the course of the special military operation, and all its objectives will be achieved.On the International Security SystemPutin likewise emphasized that the international security system was destroyed by the United States, which made a mistake by withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019.Putin added that Moscow will respond decisively and symmetrically in the event of escalation. He stated that Russia always advocates resolving disputes peacefully but warned against underestimating its readiness for any developments.The president also said that the deployment of Russian intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles will depend on the actions of the US and its allies. Targets for future tests of advanced missile systems will be chosen based on threats to Russia."Of course, when selecting targets for such systems as Oreshnik on Ukrainian territory as a necessary countermeasure, we will inform civilians and request citizens of friendly nations in those areas to leave dangerous zones in advance," the head of state stressed."This will be done openly, publicly, and out of humanitarian considerations, without fear of opposition from the enemy," Putin emphasized during his address.NATO Actions Prompt Oreshnik Missile TestsThe Oreshnik missile system is being tested in combat conditions as a response to NATO countries' aggressive actions against Russia, he announced."In response to the use of American and British weaponry on November 21 this year, Russian armed forces conducted a combined strike on one of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex facilities. This included testing one of Russia's latest medium-range missile systems in combat conditions. In this case, a ballistic missile equipped with non-nuclear hypersonic technology, referred to as Oreshnik by our missile forces, [was used]" Putin stated during his address.Modern air defense systems cannot intercept Oreshnik missiles, which attack targets at a speed of Mach 10—about 2.5-3 kilometers per second, Putin explained.

